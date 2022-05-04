Stars Who Rewore Their Wedding Gowns
Here comes the bride… again! These stars agreed that their wedding gowns were too good not to say "I do" to a round two wear
Emma Stone
Stone surprised fans at the 2022 Met Gala by wearing a never-before-seen look from her closet – one of her wedding outfits! The Oscar winner first wore the Louis Vuitton mini dress with sheer straps and a feathered hem for her 2020 wedding to Dave McCary.
"Sartorial revival," the Vuitton Instagram account captioned a candid of Stone giving a "second life" to the frock on the red carpet.
Victoria Beckham
Beckham stepped back into the strapless corseted Vera Wang ballgown she wore to wed husband David Beckham in 1999 for a photo shoot with British Vogue nearly a decade later.
The fashion designer (who recently played the proud part of mother of the groom at her son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz) was the queen of her nuptials when she married the now-retired soccer star at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. Of course, she crowned the look with a tiara.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
It was a royal rewear when the Duchess of Cornwall recycled her scallop-edged Robinson Valentine dress and coat set at the National Assembly of Wales in 2007. Camilla first wore the combo for her civil ceremony with Prince Charles in 2005.
For the outfit's second spin, the royal refreshed the look with a beige hat and pearl necklace.
Keira Knightley
Knightley just can't get enough of one Chanel number! The Pride and Prejudice actress wore the grey tulle minidress she wore to marry James Righton five years before their May 2013 nuptials, and again a few months after.
Knightley first wore the dress at a pre-BAFTA bash in 2008 beneath a black coat, and again on her wedding day with a white tweed jacket and flower crown, Vogue reported.
For the frock's third run, the star styled it over a sheer long-sleeved shirt with delicate embroidery at a December 2013 gala.
Busy Philipps
So nice, she wore it twice! Phillips broke out the strapless ballgown with a waist-defining black bow she wore for her 2007 wedding to Mark Silverstein for a special episode of Busy Tonight in 2019.
"Yes. I really pulled out my wedding dress from 12 years ago and wore it on my show tonight," she joked on Instagram at the time. "It basically fit except my stupid upper rib cage which grew after my 2 babies. No one tells you about that s---. But babies expand your rib cage so, just be aware."
Philipps are Silverstein are parents to Birdie Leigh, 13, and Cricket Pearl, 8.
Liberty Ross
Ross got more mileage out of the silk gown she sported for the beach festivities of her wedding to music mogul Jimmy Iovine in 2016 just two weeks after they said "I do."
The model tied her hair back in a ponytail and carried a black clutch at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, proving that some bridal style is just too pretty to stay in storage.
Alex Borstein
Look familiar? Borstein had a memorable night in a memorable gown (again!) at the Emmy Awards in 2018.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star won the award for outstanding supporting actress in the same silver gown she wore to marry Jackson Douglas in 1999.
The actors split in 2014 in a divorce finalized three years later, and Borstein addressed her outfit's history on the Emmys red carpet.
"The marriage didn't last but the dress did and I wanted to give it new life so now it's my Emmys dress," she told Glamour at the time. "That's the truth."
Troian Bellisario
Business on the top, bridal on the bottom! Bellisario reimagined her wedding best for a Golden Globes party in 2020, wearing the tulle skirt of wedding dress from her 2016 nuptials to Patrick J. Adams with a pink top.
"Wore half my wedding dress," the Pretty Little Liars alumna joked on Instagram, sharing a shot at home with her husband after Globes bash. "Home by 11. Eating ice cream."