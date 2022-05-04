Stone surprised fans at the 2022 Met Gala by wearing a never-before-seen look from her closet – one of her wedding outfits! The Oscar winner first wore the Louis Vuitton mini dress with sheer straps and a feathered hem for her 2020 wedding to Dave McCary.

"Sartorial revival," the Vuitton Instagram account captioned a candid of Stone giving a "second life" to the frock on the red carpet.