While Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann‘s lip injections are a frequent topic of discussion, Biermann revealed a different type of injections that her mom has gotten: ear lobe fillers.

The 21-year-old star tweeted about her mom’s treatment on on Twitter, “My mom gets filler in her ears because her diamond earrings are too heavy….. #richpeopleproblems.”