CBD is one of the buzziest words in beauty, and a few celebrities are helping to boost its popularity.

But what exactly is this budding beauty ingredient?

CBD — short hort for cannabidiol — is a compound found in the cannabis (both hemp and marijuana) plant’s flowers, leaves and stem, Daily Habit CBD founder Brooke Alpert told PEOPLE. While it won’t get you high as it’s sourced from hemp plants, which contain less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (popularly referred to as THC, the compound capable of altering your mental state when ingested in larger quantities), CBD does boast many anti-inflammatory properties. That means it can reduce pain and swelling.

As the ingredient becomes more mainstream, brands are offering an array of CBD-infused options sold at retailers like Neiman Marcus, Sephora and more. CBD beauty products even have the attention of these stars, who’ve lauded the ingredient on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest Kardashian sister is known to love all-natural, CBD products. Now, the Poosh founder is sharing her skin care secret with fans by teaming up with CBD beauty brand, Hora Skin Care, to release a new cannabidiol product. As Kourtney Kardashian’s first skin care and CBD product for her lifestyle brand, Poosh, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star partnered with the all-natural brand to create a CBD and hyaluronic ccid serum that is also filled with a cocktail of skin-boosting vitamins likes vitamin C.

“I’ve become an even bigger fan of hyaluronic acid for my skin over the past year,” Kardashian says in a press release. “It has completely transformed my texture and tone, and I have fallen more in love with it as the Poosh team and I have been testing and tweaking the Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum formula.”

For a truly “magical combination,” according to Kardashian, Poosh and Hora released a derma roller alongside the serum to enhance the effects of the CBD formula.

Shop the “Hyaluronic Halo + CBD” serum and the derma roller at horaskincare.com.

Kim Kardashian West

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, proclaimed her love of CBD salves on her Instagram Story. “Anyone that knows me knows that I am obsessed with CBD everything! This is not an ad lol my fave right now is @pellequr,” Kardashian West wrote of Pellequr, a Beverly Hills-based spa that sells the reality star’s must-have CBD salve ($95).

Kristen Bell

The Lord Jones High CBD Body Lotion ($60) was game changing for the actress when she first discovered it.

“A few months ago, my back started hurting for some unbeknownst reason. It had been bothering me for about two weeks. My friend came over for dinner and I was complaining about my back and she ran to her purse and pulled out this CBD cream. I was very skeptical at first,” Bell told The Strategist.

“I had already done some research on CBD, so I knew it was safe, but I thought, there’s no way this is actually going to help. But I’m a very good co-dependent, so I put it on my back and honestly, five minutes after I did, I already felt 85 percent better. I am completely sold. Now, I’m giving it out left and right, practically to strangers on the street,” she said.

Bell shows her fans how she uses the soothing lotion all the time, whether it be after an intense workout or before a red carpet appearance.

Emma Roberts

The actress revealed she’s “so in love” with Mazz Hanna CBD products. “#notanad,” she added on her Instagram Story.

Her picks: the Mazz Hannah Carnelian Infusion Skin Salve ($80), Mazz Hanna Citrine Infusion Effervescent Bath Tonic ($55), Mazz Hanna Magnifier Quartz Infusion Essential Oil Blend ($60) and Mazz Hanna Smoky Quartz Infusion Foot Spray ($55).

Whitney Port

Image zoom Sagely Naturals. Inset: Vivien Killilea/Getty

The Hills star is a big fan of Sagely Naturals Hemp CBD Cream ($35.99). She told Glamour that she likes to “rub this puppy all over my body and neck for ultimate relaxation.”