Stars Who've Hated Their Met Gala Experiences — and Their Riveting Reasons Why

The Girls creator spilled some tea in a 2016 Lenny Letter interview with Amy Schumer about her experience sitting next to New York Giants wide reciever Odell Beckham Jr. — though eventually ate her words.

“I was sitting next to Odell Beckham Jr., and it was so amazing because it was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards. He was like, ‘That’s a marshmallow. That’s a child. That’s a dog.’ It wasn’t mean — he just seemed confused,” Dunham explained to Schumer.

“The vibe was very much like, ‘Do I want to f-ck it? Is it wearing a … yep, it’s wearing a tuxedo. I’m going to go back to my cell phone.’ It was like we were forced to be together, and he literally was scrolling Instagram rather than have to look at a woman in a bow tie. I was like, ‘This should be called the Metropolitan Museum of Getting Rejected by Athletes.’ ”

After she faced backlash for the comments, she issued a lengthy apology on Instagram.

“Despite my moments of bravado, I struggle at industry events (and in life) with the sense that I don’t rep a certain standard of beauty and so when I show up to the Met Ball surrounded by models and swan-like actresses it’s hard not to feel like a sack of flaming garbage.

“This felt especially intense with a handsome athlete as my dinner companion and a bunch of women I was sure he’d rather be seated with,” she continued. “But I went ahead and projected these insecurities and made totally narcissistic assumptions about what he was thinking, then presented those assumptions as facts. I feel terrible about it. Because after listening to lots of valid criticism, I see how unfair it is to ascribe misogynistic thoughts to someone I don’t know AT ALL. Like, we have never met, I have no idea the kind of day he’s having or what his truth is.

“But most importantly, I would never intentionally contribute to a long and often violent history of the over-sexualization of black male bodies- as well as false accusations by white women towards black men,” she said. “I’m so sorry, particularly to OBJ, who has every right to be on his cell phone. The fact is I don’t know about his state of mind (I don’t know a lot of things) and I shouldn’t have acted like I did.”

In 2019, Dunham attended the gala with pal and former Girls costar Jemima Kirke.