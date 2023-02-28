All Your Favorite Stars Are Wearing This Little Black Dress — Shop the Look!

A little black dress can do no wrong.

Everyone in Hollywood and beyond has been turning to Rebecca Vallance for their LBD needs, it seems.

Over the past year, everyone's been snatching up a cute dress from the designer, in two different silhouettes. While last year's big grab was a low-cut version, more recently, celebs have been picking up the Katie Bow Embellished Minidress ($525).

The dress features a unique bodice with three bows holding the sides of the dress together in front. The mini dress also has exaggerated shoulders for even more flair. An all-pink version of the dress — called the Cecily Bow Minidress — is also coming soon to Saks Fifth Avenue for $565!

Buy it! Rebecca Vallance Katie Bow Embellished Minidress, $525; saksfifthavenue.com

Most recently, the piece was worn by pop star Meghan Trainor earlier this month when she left the judges panel and hopped on stage on Australian Idol to perform her hit song, "Made You Look." In the performance, the star donned the Rebecca Vallance design adding to the bow theme with a big black bow in her hair and finishing the look off with black platform boots. The dark-yet-cheerful look stood out against the sea of pink velour dancers performing with her.

Zoe Chao also wore the stylish dress last week when she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Party Down Season 3 in L.A. Chao opted for black tights underneath, simple silver jewelry and classic black heels.

Last year's silhouette — which featured a plunging neckline — was nabbed by Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Sophia Bush. Hilton Rothschild rocked the piece when she walked the red carpet for the 6th annual Love Rocks New York City Benefit Concert last March. The star donned the dress with matching Valentino strappy bow heels, which also featured three little bows.

Bush was the first of our bunch to reach for Rebecca Vallance, when she wore the plunging dress on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2022. Bush wore her frock with lighter tights than Chao, allowing for the silhouette to stay the same as Hilton Rothschild and Trainor. She finished her rendition of the dress with a dramatic side part and pointy black heels.