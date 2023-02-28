All Your Favorite Stars Are Wearing This Little Black Dress — Shop the Look!

You can't go wrong with an LBD!

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 28, 2023 06:18 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zoe Chao at Party Down premiere, Nicky Hilton at Love Rocks, Sophia Bush on Late Late Show, and Meghan Trainor on Australian Idol
Photo: Getty; Splash; Getty; 7 Live

A little black dress can do no wrong.

Everyone in Hollywood and beyond has been turning to Rebecca Vallance for their LBD needs, it seems.

Over the past year, everyone's been snatching up a cute dress from the designer, in two different silhouettes. While last year's big grab was a low-cut version, more recently, celebs have been picking up the Katie Bow Embellished Minidress ($525).

The dress features a unique bodice with three bows holding the sides of the dress together in front. The mini dress also has exaggerated shoulders for even more flair. An all-pink version of the dress — called the Cecily Bow Minidress — is also coming soon to Saks Fifth Avenue for $565!

Rebecca-Vallance-Katie-Bow-Embellished-Minidress

Buy it! Rebecca Vallance Katie Bow Embellished Minidress, $525; saksfifthavenue.com

Most recently, the piece was worn by pop star Meghan Trainor earlier this month when she left the judges panel and hopped on stage on Australian Idol to perform her hit song, "Made You Look." In the performance, the star donned the Rebecca Vallance design adding to the bow theme with a big black bow in her hair and finishing the look off with black platform boots. The dark-yet-cheerful look stood out against the sea of pink velour dancers performing with her.

Zoe Chao also wore the stylish dress last week when she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Party Down Season 3 in L.A. Chao opted for black tights underneath, simple silver jewelry and classic black heels.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Last year's silhouette — which featured a plunging neckline — was nabbed by Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Sophia Bush. Hilton Rothschild rocked the piece when she walked the red carpet for the 6th annual Love Rocks New York City Benefit Concert last March. The star donned the dress with matching Valentino strappy bow heels, which also featured three little bows.

Bush was the first of our bunch to reach for Rebecca Vallance, when she wore the plunging dress on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2022. Bush wore her frock with lighter tights than Chao, allowing for the silhouette to stay the same as Hilton Rothschild and Trainor. She finished her rendition of the dress with a dramatic side part and pointy black heels.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Zappos Shoe Sale Tout
The 10 Best Shoe Deals for Between-Season Dressing from Zappos' Huge Sale — Starting at $36
VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding These Top-Rated Sweatpants to Their Carts, and Now They're 40% Off
JW Pei spring bags at Amazon
The Affordable Handbag Brand Oprah and Hailey Bieber Have Carried Dropped New Spring Purses — Starting at $30
Related Articles
25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards - Arrivals
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Paris Hilton Reimagines Iconic 21st Birthday Bling 21 Years After Its Debut
Paris Hilton Reimagines Her Iconic 21st Birthday Dress (Again) for Y2K-Themed Party
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
zendaya
Zendaya Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Dramatic Pink Gown
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards
zendaya
Zendaya Changes into a Second Show-Stopping Gown at 2023 SAG Awards: See Her Stage Look!
Michael Kors - Fall 2023 - RTW - Front Row
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams in a Goth-Glam Gown at 2023 SAG Awards
lourdes leon
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Hits NYFW Runway in Micro-Mini Devil Dress — See the Bold Look!
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
best dressed grammys
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys