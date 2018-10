While it may be impossible for some to name their favorite Leonardo DiCaprio movie, Keke’s ready to commit in a major way. She showed her love of the actor’s 1996 Romeo + Juliet by wearing a black crop top emblazoned with Juliet’s last name, “Capulet,” plus black leather chaps featuring photos of a young Leo surrounded by rose petals. Who knew the answer to “Wherefore art thou, Romeo?” was “I’m right here on your flare chaps”? (Also: On your fuzzy bikini top, because why not?)