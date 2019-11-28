Stars in SKIMS! See the Celebs Obsessed with Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Line

From Selena Gomez to Regina King, these stars can't get enough of Kim Kardashian's solution-focused shapewear brand, SKIMS — check out all the A-list fans
By Kaitlyn Frey
November 28, 2019 12:00 PM

Regina King

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress used the tonal body tape and sculpting above the knee shorts to provide some support underneath her cutout gown on the American Music Awards red carpet. 

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez/Instagram

The pop star fell in love with her SKIMS the second she tried them on. “Legit so freaking comfortable,” Gomez captioned her mirror selfie posing in the sculpting bodysuit.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham/Instagram

The model — wearing the sculpting bra — proves that SKIMS is even suitable during pregnancy. 

Wendy Williams

Leon Bennett/WireImage

As she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the talk show host wore the SKIMS sculpting bodysuit beneath her semi-sheer gown.

Whitney Port

Whitney Port/Instagram

While Whitney admitted she’s “not really a fan of tight clothes,” she gives SKIMS an exception. “These are ridic,” she wrote alongside a selfie wearing the cotton rib tank and thermal leggings

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star loved her SKIMS so much, she threw a dance party while wearing the sculpting mid-thigh bodysuit!

Sofia Richie

Sophia Richie/Instagram

The star wore the cozy cotton rib tank with black skinny pants, calling it “so good” on Instagram. 

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore her underwear (or in this case, SKIMS sculpting mid-thigh bodysuit) as outerwear when she snapped a mirror selfie in her sister Kim’s line.

Naomi Scott

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Since her lace gown was sheer, the actress wore a flesh-toned SKIMS sculpting mid-thigh bodysuit as a slip — a styling trick Kim herself has recommended. 

