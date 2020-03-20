January Jones, Lady Gaga and More Stars Sharing Their Self-Care Beauty Routines During Social Distancing

As millions of Americans practice social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there’s never been a better time to focus on self-care. For some, that may involve face masks and bubble baths, while others prefer a to stick to their typical beauty routine to add a sense of normalcy to their day. Either way, taking a moment to pamper yourself can be a great way to start or end the day, and lot of your favorite celebs agree. January Jones, Harry Styles and many more have been sharing a glimpse inside their routines on social media and we rounded them all up, below.

In a face mask and sparkly caftan, Mad Men star shared the recipe for her “human stew” in an Instagram video. The concoction for her “purifying” bubble bath uses ingredients like essential oils, baking soda, apple cider vinegar and “a whole pound of salt” to help you sweat. She reminds followers, “Don’t forget to take care of yourselves, and have time for yourself.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress showed Instagram how she relaxes before bed in a fierce pair of cheetah-print pajamas with a refreshing drink. She wrote in the caption, “Hot shower, cozy PJs, a hair mask, tequila and this mantra: Keep Calm.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 1Xtra Residency, the singer said he’s maintaining his zen with face masks. He explained that he and his friends have been, “listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!”

The popstar posted a sweet picture on Instagram of her and her new boyfriend Michael Polansky holding hands on their sixth day of quarantine. She wrote in the caption: “Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind.”