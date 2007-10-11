Stars Love A Bargain Too: Anne Hathaway's Target Tote

We have been big fans of the designer lines at Target since they started — from Proenza Schouler to Alice Temperley, we’ve loved getting a taste of our favorite designers at a price we can afford. But who knew that Anne Hathaway felt the same way? She went out with boyfriend Rafaello Foliero for a dinner in midtown Manhattan this week carrying a Devi Kroell for Target gold tote bag and made it look like a million bucks! Anne’s golden version of the tote is already sold out at target.com, but you can get the style in Anthracite for only $35, on sale now from $50. Click here to buy the tote in silver, or click here to buy a Xhilaration Bucket Hobo Bag in Gold, $14.