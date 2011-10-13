Stars' Hautest Gym Bags

See the pricey purses that Kim Kardashian, Ashley Tisdale, Nicole Richie and more use for toting workout wear
By Alex Apatoff Updated January 20, 2022 02:32 PM

1 of 8

KIM KARDASHIAN

Credit: X17online

Though the roughly $15,000 price tag of Kim Kardashian’s Hermès Birkin bag is enough to make the average person break a sweat, uses hers for sweat sessions, toting it to complement her monochromatic ensemble for a Barry’s Bootcamp workout in N.Y.C.

2 of 8

JESSICA SIMPSON

Credit: Ramey

Pre-pregnancy rumors, the works on her fitness in a cozy Yale sweatshirt (a nod to fiancé Eric Johnson) – plus a pricey Louis Vuitton satchel.

3 of 8

ASHLEY TISDALE

Credit: Biagi/AKM Images

has an enviable purse collection, but she’s loyal to her $1,745 Balenciaga “Classic Weekender” calfskin bag for her workouts in L.A.

4 of 8

NICOLE RICHIE

Credit: Unimedia/Sipa

The maintains her signature style when it comes to her gym gear – besides her favorite $207 Krisa drape jacket, she totes a $375 “Phoenix” bag from her own House of Harlow 1960 line.

5 of 8

ASHLEY GREENE

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Twilight’s sexy stays in “biting” form by toting her $650 Raven Kauffman bag to workouts in Studio City, Calif.

6 of 8

VANESSA MINNILLO

Credit: X17online

Something’s putting a spring in the step besides her sleek workout wear – could it be her Alexander Wang “Rocco” mini duffle? A similar style is now available for $875.

7 of 8

DAKOTA FANNING

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

The is no different than her fellow first-years – though we don’t know how many are carrying an ultra-luxe quilted Chanel handbag to the student rec center!

8 of 8

CLAIRE DANES

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Let’s hope she brought her combination lock – the antique gray python Reed Krakoff gym bag sells for a cool $2,790!

By Alex Apatoff