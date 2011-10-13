Stars' Hautest Gym Bags
KIM KARDASHIAN
Though the roughly $15,000 price tag of Kim Kardashian’s Hermès Birkin bag is enough to make the average person break a sweat, uses hers for sweat sessions, toting it to complement her monochromatic ensemble for a Barry’s Bootcamp workout in N.Y.C.
JESSICA SIMPSON
Pre-pregnancy rumors, the works on her fitness in a cozy Yale sweatshirt (a nod to fiancé Eric Johnson) – plus a pricey Louis Vuitton satchel.
ASHLEY TISDALE
has an enviable purse collection, but she’s loyal to her $1,745 Balenciaga “Classic Weekender” calfskin bag for her workouts in L.A.
NICOLE RICHIE
The maintains her signature style when it comes to her gym gear – besides her favorite $207 Krisa drape jacket, she totes a $375 “Phoenix” bag from her own House of Harlow 1960 line.
ASHLEY GREENE
Twilight’s sexy stays in “biting” form by toting her $650 Raven Kauffman bag to workouts in Studio City, Calif.
VANESSA MINNILLO
Something’s putting a spring in the step besides her sleek workout wear – could it be her Alexander Wang “Rocco” mini duffle? A similar style is now available for $875.
DAKOTA FANNING
The is no different than her fellow first-years – though we don’t know how many are carrying an ultra-luxe quilted Chanel handbag to the student rec center!
CLAIRE DANES
Let’s hope she brought her combination lock – the antique gray python Reed Krakoff gym bag sells for a cool $2,790!