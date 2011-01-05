Stars' Grocery Store Style

What’s cookin’, good looking? See how the stars rock high styles in the aisles
By Christie Larusso
Updated January 05, 2011 11:00 AM

PIPPA MIDDLETON

Credit: WENN

London Fashion Week’s front-row fan shops and flows at a local market in a peach maxi accented with a white cropped jacket and mustard chain purse.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

fellow Manhattan pops in for a small purchase in a pick-me-up fuchsia jacket, cuffed denim and streetwise accessories, including Karl Lagerfeld sunnies.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Credit: Fame

While the Kardashian Kollection for Sears moves full steam ahead, makes a pit stop at N.Y.C.’s Healthfully Organic Market in a red-hot frock and snakeskin Mary Janes.

LEA MICHELE

Credit: O-bey/Bauer-Griffin

Glee’s casually carries off a swinging floral skirt with a casual tee, quilted shoulder bag and flip-flops while shuttling her groceries from an L.A. Trader Joe’s.

LIAM HEMSWORTH & MILEY CYRUS

Credit: X17

Also at Trader Joe’s, a leopard-footed goes on the prowl in a strapless sweetheart dress and lets her buff beau handle the hauling!

HALLE BERRY

Credit: Fame

Before breaking her foot while chasing a goat, the breezes through L.A.’s Bristol Farms in a white Gap maxi dress trimmed with black piping and messenger bag.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

Credit: Poerch/AKM

While perusing the floral options at Whole Foods in Brentwood, Calif., the supermodel turned action star showcases her own runway-worthy stems in silky short-shorts, slouchy booties and a tucked-in tank.

KATHERINE HEIGL

Credit: Mauer/Broadimage

The top-earning checks out of summer by topping her khaki shorts with a perfect fall plaid button-down for a produce pickup in Los Feliz, Calif.

KATE MIDDLETON

Credit: GERALLT/Bauer-Griffin

The so liked her purple sweater and checked scarf (worn with Paige jeans to pick up provisions at a Tesco in North Wales) that she sported the ensemble again a few weeks later!

ROBERT PATTINSON

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

From Brit to bro: The dons his fraternity finest, from sweat shorts to shower shoes, while grabbing groceries in L.A.

ASHLEY TISDALE

Credit: Crollalanza/Rex USA

The Disney stocks up at a Toluca Lake, Calif., Trader Joe’s in a breezy black dress, fedora and embellished sandals.

LEA MICHELE

Credit: National Photo Group

The treats herself to some fresh fare at a West Hollywood Whole Foods, wearing a summery ensemble of a striped navy maxi skirt, oversize white tee and sun-shielding hat.

VANESSA MINNILLO

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Newlywed carries a very different bouquet – though she’s still wearing white! – while leaving an L.A. grocery store.

CHANNING TATUM

Credit: GSI Media

Now we know how he gets those big biceps – toting groceries! The actor looks ready to hit the gym as he exits an L.A. Whole Foods in a sleeveless Superdry T-shirt and athletic shoes.

By Christie Larusso