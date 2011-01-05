Stars' Grocery Store Style
PIPPA MIDDLETON
London Fashion Week’s front-row fan shops and flows at a local market in a peach maxi accented with a white cropped jacket and mustard chain purse.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
fellow Manhattan pops in for a small purchase in a pick-me-up fuchsia jacket, cuffed denim and streetwise accessories, including Karl Lagerfeld sunnies.
KIM KARDASHIAN
While the Kardashian Kollection for Sears moves full steam ahead, makes a pit stop at N.Y.C.’s Healthfully Organic Market in a red-hot frock and snakeskin Mary Janes.
LEA MICHELE
Glee’s casually carries off a swinging floral skirt with a casual tee, quilted shoulder bag and flip-flops while shuttling her groceries from an L.A. Trader Joe’s.
LIAM HEMSWORTH & MILEY CYRUS
Also at Trader Joe’s, a leopard-footed goes on the prowl in a strapless sweetheart dress and lets her buff beau handle the hauling!
HALLE BERRY
Before breaking her foot while chasing a goat, the breezes through L.A.’s Bristol Farms in a white Gap maxi dress trimmed with black piping and messenger bag.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
While perusing the floral options at Whole Foods in Brentwood, Calif., the supermodel turned action star showcases her own runway-worthy stems in silky short-shorts, slouchy booties and a tucked-in tank.
KATHERINE HEIGL
The top-earning checks out of summer by topping her khaki shorts with a perfect fall plaid button-down for a produce pickup in Los Feliz, Calif.
KATE MIDDLETON
The so liked her purple sweater and checked scarf (worn with Paige jeans to pick up provisions at a Tesco in North Wales) that she sported the ensemble again a few weeks later!
ROBERT PATTINSON
From Brit to bro: The dons his fraternity finest, from sweat shorts to shower shoes, while grabbing groceries in L.A.
ASHLEY TISDALE
The Disney stocks up at a Toluca Lake, Calif., Trader Joe’s in a breezy black dress, fedora and embellished sandals.
LEA MICHELE
The treats herself to some fresh fare at a West Hollywood Whole Foods, wearing a summery ensemble of a striped navy maxi skirt, oversize white tee and sun-shielding hat.
VANESSA MINNILLO
Newlywed carries a very different bouquet – though she’s still wearing white! – while leaving an L.A. grocery store.
CHANNING TATUM
Now we know how he gets those big biceps – toting groceries! The actor looks ready to hit the gym as he exits an L.A. Whole Foods in a sleeveless Superdry T-shirt and athletic shoes.