Stars and loved ones gathered together in Paris on Tuesday to pay their respects to famed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who died on Sept. 3 at the age of 74.

Bradley Cooper, 44, Julianne Moore, 58, Naomi Campbell, 49, Salma Hayek, 53, Kate Moss, 45, Karen Elson, 40, and Anna Wintour, 69, were just some of the famous faces photographed leaving the funeral service for Lindberg, which was held at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in France.

Cindy Crawford, 53, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 18, were spotted too, as were supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22. The Hadids also shared photos from the ceremony on their Instagram Stories.

Lindbergh was known for his stripped-back portraits that captured his subjects’ natural beauty and for helping to helm the ’90s supermodel era.

The German shutterbug worked on campaigns for brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton, shot covers for high-profile publications like Vogue, and even shot the album artwork for Beyoncé’s I Am… Sasha Fierce.

After Lindbergh’s death, many of his famous celebrity subjects like Diane Kruger, 43, Antonio Banderas, 59, and Uma Thurman, 49, honored the photographer on social media.

“Heartbroken. 💔 R.I.P. my Peet. 🕊@therealpeterlindbergh 🙏🏻,” wrote Linda Evangelista, 54, who famously appeared on the January 1990 cover of British Vogue alongside Campbell, Crawford, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz.

Charlize Theron, 44, who appeared in his 2015 J’adore Dior fragrance commercial, also paid tribute with a pair of on-set photos from the shoot.

“My heart is broken. Peter Lindbergh was a genius and an absolute master of his craft. But beyond that, what made him truly one of a kind was his consistent kindness, warmth, and incredible sense of humor,” she captioned her photo. “One of the best human beings I have ever met. I will never forget you, my friend ❤️”

Lindbergh’s stripped-back portraits also made an appearance in the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by Meghan Markle, who hand-picked Lindbergh herself.

“My instructions from the Duchess were clear: ‘I want to see freckles!’” he told the publication. “Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles!”

The Sussex Royal Instagram page paid tribute to Lindbergh following news of his death with a post that included a black-and-white picture of him and Markle, 37, embracing.

“His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup,” the post read. “The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life.”

Lindbergh is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. “He leaves a big void,” his family said in a statement.