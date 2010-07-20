Stars' Date Night Style

Kate! Jennifer! Gwen! Get star-worthy date looks for any occasion from a gallery opening to a first date
By Melissa Liebling-goldberg and Christie Larusso July 20, 2010 02:45 PM

1 of 14

GALLERY OPENING

Credit: UO/Euroimagen/JPI

You can’t go wrong with a LBD for an art world event! Bump up the glamour like by adding leg-lengthening nude pumps, a jeweled clutch and dangling earrings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

COFFEE RUN

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Casual doesn’t mean sloppy! Try an easily pulled together look like chunky knit cardigan, trouser jeans and black ballet flats.

3 of 14

SPORTING EVENT

Credit: Splash News Online

Mix sporty and glam for a cool, laidback effect – like look for catching a match at the U.S. Open with husband Gavin Rossdale.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

ENGAGEMENT PARTY

Credit: Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan/Sipa

Say goodbye to the LBD for summer! Take a cue from AnnaLynne McCord and add a pop of color with a curve-hugging blue dress – paired with pretty metallic accessories (and hopefully a date as handsome as Kellan Lutz!) – for a chic celebratory bash.

Advertisement

5 of 14

SHOPPING DATE

Credit: INF

If he is brave enough to hit the shops with you – like – follow lead and go for a no-fuss tank dress and hands-free accessories to cut down your time spent away from him in fitting rooms.

6 of 14

SEASIDE STROLL

Credit: Flynet

doesn’t waste a minute of her day with new beau Eric Johnson, by opting for an easy, breezy printed cover up to take her straight from the beach to the street.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

ANNIVERSARY DINNER

Credit: Splash News Online

Whether you’re celebrating one year – like and Jenna Dewan Tatum! – or ten, opt for a bright romper and glamorous gold accessorizes for a young and fresh feel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

LUNCH DATE

Credit: Brian Flannery/Flynet

does daytime chic right by pairing her on-trend short-shorts with easy separates, like a loose striped tank and long cotton vest, for a look that is as relaxed and cool as her boyfriend .

Advertisement

9 of 14

BIRTHDAY DATE

Credit: Jim Smeal/BEImages

The perfect way to celebrate is to sparkle in sexy black sequins like (with partner ). Keep the rest of your accessories, along with your hair and makeup, simple on your big night out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

BIKE RIDE

Credit: Sinky/Macca/Splash News Onlne

Don’t let fashion hinder your fun! manages to look cute and comfy – and keep up with new husband John Krasinski! – in layered cotton separates for an afternoon peddle-fest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

THEATER DATE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

avoids being too “dressed up” by pairing her sparkling top with black denim for an effortlessly glam look for taking in a Broadway show with husband .

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

PICNIC IN THE PARK

Credit: ANG/Fame

An afternoon spent in the park calls for a sweet, but comfortable, look like Diane Kruger’s flirty full skirt paired with a straw fedora to block the sun and simple flat sandals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

SUNSET CRUISE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Set the tone for a romantic boat ride in a pretty printed blouse and skinny black jeans like . A messy bun is the perfect way to battle the wind on the open seas while keeping your look intact.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

MEET THE FRIENDS

Get in good with his pals by keeping your look simple-but-cool like , who pairs a solid T-shirt with menswear-inspired pants and sexy high heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Melissa Liebling-goldberg and Christie Larusso