Stars' Date Night Style
GALLERY OPENING
You can’t go wrong with a LBD for an art world event! Bump up the glamour like by adding leg-lengthening nude pumps, a jeweled clutch and dangling earrings.
COFFEE RUN
Casual doesn’t mean sloppy! Try an easily pulled together look like chunky knit cardigan, trouser jeans and black ballet flats.
SPORTING EVENT
Mix sporty and glam for a cool, laidback effect – like look for catching a match at the U.S. Open with husband Gavin Rossdale.
ENGAGEMENT PARTY
Say goodbye to the LBD for summer! Take a cue from AnnaLynne McCord and add a pop of color with a curve-hugging blue dress – paired with pretty metallic accessories (and hopefully a date as handsome as Kellan Lutz!) – for a chic celebratory bash.
SHOPPING DATE
If he is brave enough to hit the shops with you – like – follow lead and go for a no-fuss tank dress and hands-free accessories to cut down your time spent away from him in fitting rooms.
SEASIDE STROLL
doesn’t waste a minute of her day with new beau Eric Johnson, by opting for an easy, breezy printed cover up to take her straight from the beach to the street.
ANNIVERSARY DINNER
Whether you’re celebrating one year – like and Jenna Dewan Tatum! – or ten, opt for a bright romper and glamorous gold accessorizes for a young and fresh feel.
LUNCH DATE
does daytime chic right by pairing her on-trend short-shorts with easy separates, like a loose striped tank and long cotton vest, for a look that is as relaxed and cool as her boyfriend .
BIRTHDAY DATE
The perfect way to celebrate is to sparkle in sexy black sequins like (with partner ). Keep the rest of your accessories, along with your hair and makeup, simple on your big night out.
BIKE RIDE
Don’t let fashion hinder your fun! manages to look cute and comfy – and keep up with new husband John Krasinski! – in layered cotton separates for an afternoon peddle-fest.
THEATER DATE
avoids being too “dressed up” by pairing her sparkling top with black denim for an effortlessly glam look for taking in a Broadway show with husband .
PICNIC IN THE PARK
An afternoon spent in the park calls for a sweet, but comfortable, look like Diane Kruger’s flirty full skirt paired with a straw fedora to block the sun and simple flat sandals.
SUNSET CRUISE
Set the tone for a romantic boat ride in a pretty printed blouse and skinny black jeans like . A messy bun is the perfect way to battle the wind on the open seas while keeping your look intact.
MEET THE FRIENDS
Get in good with his pals by keeping your look simple-but-cool like , who pairs a solid T-shirt with menswear-inspired pants and sexy high heels.