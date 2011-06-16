Star Workout Dates
KIM KARDASHIAN & KRIS HUMPHRIES
Time to throw in the towel? The and her basketball player fiancé call it a day after a joint sweat session at their L.A. gym.
NIKKI REED & PAUL MCDONALD
Shedding for the wedding? The newly engaged pair, who sported matching neon blue kicks and graphic tees, hit the gym in L.A.
REBECCA ROMIJN & JERRY O'CONNELL
When the parents of mischievous twin girls need a breather, they get their “om” on together at their local yoga studio in Calabasas, Calif.
CAMERON DIAZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Two tickets to the gun show, please! A newly ripped joins her MLB beau for a grueling, obstacle course-style workout in Miami Beach, Florida.
KATE BECKINSALE & LEN WISEMAN
The and her director husband make getting fit a family affair, bringing her daughter Lily and their pet pooch along for the hike in L.A.
LEANN RIMES & EDDIE CIBRIAN
FERGIE & JOSH DUHAMEL
Super-fit (and super-busy) duo and squeeze in their couples time by pounding the pavement a deux – here they work up a sweat in N.Y.C.
ZOE SALDANA & KEITH BRITTON
The actress and her fiancé give skiing a shot while in Aspen – and hopefully, enjoy romantic après-ski time in the lodge as well!
REESE WITHERSPOON & JIM TOTH
The couple that jogs together, stays together! The newly engaged and her love are in sync in Santa Monica, down to their coordinating black ensembles and caps!
TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT
Paso doble date! The and her husband take some time to tango at a dance studio in L.A. Looks like they’re totally in step with each other!