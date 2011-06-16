Star Workout Dates

From Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries to Nikki Reed and Paul McDonald, see how these celebs combine hot dates with sweat sessions
By Helen Lung and Alex Apatoff June 16, 2011 07:00 PM

KIM KARDASHIAN & KRIS HUMPHRIES

Credit: Ramey

Time to throw in the towel? The and her basketball player fiancé call it a day after a joint sweat session at their L.A. gym.

NIKKI REED & PAUL MCDONALD

Credit: National Photo Group

Shedding for the wedding? The newly engaged pair, who sported matching neon blue kicks and graphic tees, hit the gym in L.A.

REBECCA ROMIJN & JERRY O'CONNELL

Credit: National Photo Group

When the parents of mischievous twin girls need a breather, they get their “om” on together at their local yoga studio in Calabasas, Calif.

CAMERON DIAZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Credit: INF

Two tickets to the gun show, please! A newly ripped joins her MLB beau for a grueling, obstacle course-style workout in Miami Beach, Florida.

KATE BECKINSALE & LEN WISEMAN

Credit: Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

The and her director husband make getting fit a family affair, bringing her daughter Lily and their pet pooch along for the hike in L.A.

LEANN RIMES & EDDIE CIBRIAN

Credit: GSI Media

The is working on her fitness even when her abs aren’t on display. She and her fiancé keep toned by snowboarding in Aspen.

FERGIE & JOSH DUHAMEL

Credit: Katie B./Eagle Press

Super-fit (and super-busy) duo and squeeze in their couples time by pounding the pavement a deux – here they work up a sweat in N.Y.C.

ZOE SALDANA & KEITH BRITTON

Credit: Flynet

The actress and her fiancé give skiing a shot while in Aspen – and hopefully, enjoy romantic après-ski time in the lodge as well!

REESE WITHERSPOON & JIM TOTH

Credit: Kaminski/Splash News Online

The couple that jogs together, stays together! The newly engaged and her love are in sync in Santa Monica, down to their coordinating black ensembles and caps!

TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Paso doble date! The and her husband take some time to tango at a dance studio in L.A. Looks like they’re totally in step with each other!

