Star Looks for Less!

From lace dresses to chic booties, here's how to get the looks worn by Paula Patton, Ali Larter, Kourtney Kardashian and more – for less!
By Christie Larusso and Alex Apatoff January 02, 2011 11:00 AM

PAULA PATTON

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Enter the new year in style like the Mission: Impossible star by subtly combining bold colors to create an outfit that packs a fashionable punch.

ALI LARTER

Credit: Fame

Take a cue from and make dressing for winter a little more fun with cute, cozy accessories like knit scarves and patterned booties.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Credit: Jake Holly/Startraks

The key to looking party-ready this month? An LBD and basic black pumps – just like Janey Lopaty thigh-grazer, of course! Make the look current – and seasonally appropriate – by choosing a long-sleeve dress.

OLIVIA WILDE

Credit: Splash News Online

For those fall days that are breezy but not freezing, the star’s glam midweight cape is a great option. Pairing it with flats and a classic bag keeps the look from going into costume-y territory.

MIRANDA KERR

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

The supermodel stays in style, even when strolling the streets of Manhattan, by tossing a cropped moto jacket over a striped tunic and cropped pants, and finishing the look with comfy-yet-cool buckled boots.

PIPPA MIDDLETON

Credit: BAR/Startraks

makes her lace H&M dress fall-appropriate with a bouclé jacket cut to hit at her waist for definition, then accents the look with tights and contrasting flats.

EVA LONGORIA

Credit: Todd Williamson/Wireimage

The petite makes fall dressing a cinch in a navy long-sleeve frock with a subtly sexy neckline and satin Brian Atwood pumps at an L.A. event.

BEYONCé

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Everett

No maternity wear yet for this sizzling , who heats up her Citizens of Humanity skinnies with a red-hot blazer, leopard-print Alexander McQueen scarf and tan lace-up booties in the Big Apple.

REESE WITHERSPOON

Credit: Poersch/AKM Images

outfits a cool gray patterned dress with trendy accessories like a chic wide-brim fedora, classic oversize cardigan and a pair of Hollywood’s must-have short booties by Ash.

NICOLE RICHIE

Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Sunny and sweet, the picks a high-impact mini and plays up the cool-girl vibe with tough-but-feminine accessories, including Neil Lane bangles, for a Burbank, Calif., event.

GWYNETH PALTROW

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Bringing a bit of her London chic with her, the struts the streets of N.Y.C. in an Alternative Apparel top, cropped leather jacket and skinnies while heading to the Thanks for Sharing set.

LAUREN CONRAD

Credit: Flynet

The looks as polished while running errands in Brentwood, Calif., as she does hitting Hollywood’s red carpet, effortlessly mixing prints by pairing her striped sweater with leopard flats.

RACHEL BILSON

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Proving that pink ruffles aren’t just for little girls, the gives her frilly dress a grown-up twist by choosing super-stacked pumps and an unexpected green clutch.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

Credit: Flynet

White after Labor Day? The supermodel shows how easy it is by tempering her bold, crisp white coat with transitional fall staples like leather leggings and a tough studded clutch.

MICHELLE MONAGHAN

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The actress models the perfect day-to-night look – the slim fit of her jeans and high neck of her shirt keep the ensemble office appropriate, but a studded collar and bright clutch elevate the outfit for an evening occasion.

EMMA WATSON

Credit: Nick Harvey/WireImage

Giving the sweet schoolgirl staple a tough-girl twist with a leather jacket, the Harry Potter pulls off a smart mix of youthful style and all-grown-up sophistication.

REESE WITHERSPOON

Credit: Beverly News

The shows an easy way to transition summery pieces into fall: Long sleeves and suede booties help give a flirty, flowy skirt an autumnal edge.

ALI LARTER

Credit: Charley Gallay/WireImage

Pulling off high-waist light denim isn’t easy, but the makes it work by keeping her look modern and low-key with boho chic metallic accessories including a Tacori necklace.

NICOLE RICHIE

Credit: Michael Buckner/WireImage

Bohemian queen offsets her flowing, patterned maxi with a stylish side braid, vintage clutch and studded sandals at a West Hollywood party.

MILA KUNIS

Credit: Splash News Online

The Friends with Benefits star is swinging in London in her flirty Oscar de la Renta polka-dot dress, Mary Jane pumps and dusty-blue clutch.

KATIE HOLMES

Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty

Having it doubly made in the shade with her oversize sunglasses and stylish fedora, the completes her look with a loose red blouse and wide-leg jeans at a Six Flags in Valencia, Calif.

ASHLEY GREENE

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

The Twilight Robert Rodriguez blouse and James jeans ensemble was perfect to meet and greet fans outside San Diego’s Comic-Con but would also be great for a first date.

CAMERON DIAZ

Credit: Matt Dames/Getty

Sticking with her cute and casual style for Bad Teacher’s global premieres, the posed for a Cancun, Mexico, photo call in a belted A.L.C. jumpsuit, Current/Elliott jean jacket and neutral wedges.

REESE WITHERSPOON

Credit: Chris Jackson/Abaca

A dress fit for a princess! The chooses a ruffled, strawberry-hued Hanii Y dress and tan heels to meet at an event in L.A.

ANNE HATHAWAY

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

While in Paris for Haute Couture Week, the stylish nails the city’s legendary chic in a floaty, embroidered Valentino dress paired with oversize Versace shades and red pumps.

GWYNETH PALTROW

Credit: Weir Photos/Splash News Online

The steps out in style for her BFF ‘s London concert, choosing a loose étoile Isabel Marant dress and comfy wedges perfect for dancing the night away!

FREIDA PINTO

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Demonstrating a perfect day-to-night summer look, the star’s silky printed halter and tailored white pencil skirt (worn to the Salvatore Ferragamo resort show in N.Y.C.) work as easily for a late brunch as they do for a steamy dinner by the sea.

SELENA GOMEZ

Credit: Sara De Boer/Startraks

For her concert mini-tour, the sticks to fun, breezy silhouettes that are perfect for an outdoor performance, like these cute ASOS shorts, tunic top and patent sandals.

BROOKLYN DECKER

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

The model’s popular Tibi dress is a fun pick for summer – adding a military vest and leopard clutch gives the frock extra personality.

LIV TYLER

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

A pretty printed mini, like the DKNY lip-print dress, is effortlessly chic for a day of shopping. Pairing it with a sleek black bag and saucy red pumps will take the look from day to night.

HILARY DUFF

Credit: Demis Maryannakis/Splash News Online

The 23-year-old is sunshine-ready in a versatile pocket tank, $176 J Brand royal blue skinnies and age-appropriate accessories. When temps heat up, a neon bralette adds oomph to casual basics.

LUCY LIU

Credit: Jayme Oak/Startraks

Know what works for you! The Kung Fu Panda 2 opts for fitted white silhouettes with waist-defining accents, like this Vivienne Westwood number, and funky heels.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

The bride-to-be’s tasteful pink frock and hidden-platform pumps are perfect for a warm-weather wedding. Don’t forget to complement bronzed gams with tan-enhancing white!

