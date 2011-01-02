Star Looks for Less!
PAULA PATTON
Enter the new year in style like the Mission: Impossible star by subtly combining bold colors to create an outfit that packs a fashionable punch.
ALI LARTER
Take a cue from and make dressing for winter a little more fun with cute, cozy accessories like knit scarves and patterned booties.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
The key to looking party-ready this month? An LBD and basic black pumps – just like Janey Lopaty thigh-grazer, of course! Make the look current – and seasonally appropriate – by choosing a long-sleeve dress.
OLIVIA WILDE
For those fall days that are breezy but not freezing, the star’s glam midweight cape is a great option. Pairing it with flats and a classic bag keeps the look from going into costume-y territory.
MIRANDA KERR
The supermodel stays in style, even when strolling the streets of Manhattan, by tossing a cropped moto jacket over a striped tunic and cropped pants, and finishing the look with comfy-yet-cool buckled boots.
PIPPA MIDDLETON
makes her lace H&M dress fall-appropriate with a bouclé jacket cut to hit at her waist for definition, then accents the look with tights and contrasting flats.
EVA LONGORIA
The petite makes fall dressing a cinch in a navy long-sleeve frock with a subtly sexy neckline and satin Brian Atwood pumps at an L.A. event.
BEYONCé
No maternity wear yet for this sizzling , who heats up her Citizens of Humanity skinnies with a red-hot blazer, leopard-print Alexander McQueen scarf and tan lace-up booties in the Big Apple.
REESE WITHERSPOON
outfits a cool gray patterned dress with trendy accessories like a chic wide-brim fedora, classic oversize cardigan and a pair of Hollywood’s must-have short booties by Ash.
NICOLE RICHIE
Sunny and sweet, the picks a high-impact mini and plays up the cool-girl vibe with tough-but-feminine accessories, including Neil Lane bangles, for a Burbank, Calif., event.
GWYNETH PALTROW
Bringing a bit of her London chic with her, the struts the streets of N.Y.C. in an Alternative Apparel top, cropped leather jacket and skinnies while heading to the Thanks for Sharing set.
LAUREN CONRAD
The looks as polished while running errands in Brentwood, Calif., as she does hitting Hollywood’s red carpet, effortlessly mixing prints by pairing her striped sweater with leopard flats.
RACHEL BILSON
Proving that pink ruffles aren’t just for little girls, the gives her frilly dress a grown-up twist by choosing super-stacked pumps and an unexpected green clutch.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
White after Labor Day? The supermodel shows how easy it is by tempering her bold, crisp white coat with transitional fall staples like leather leggings and a tough studded clutch.
MICHELLE MONAGHAN
The actress models the perfect day-to-night look – the slim fit of her jeans and high neck of her shirt keep the ensemble office appropriate, but a studded collar and bright clutch elevate the outfit for an evening occasion.
EMMA WATSON
Giving the sweet schoolgirl staple a tough-girl twist with a leather jacket, the Harry Potter pulls off a smart mix of youthful style and all-grown-up sophistication.
REESE WITHERSPOON
The shows an easy way to transition summery pieces into fall: Long sleeves and suede booties help give a flirty, flowy skirt an autumnal edge.
ALI LARTER
Pulling off high-waist light denim isn’t easy, but the makes it work by keeping her look modern and low-key with boho chic metallic accessories including a Tacori necklace.
NICOLE RICHIE
Bohemian queen offsets her flowing, patterned maxi with a stylish side braid, vintage clutch and studded sandals at a West Hollywood party.
MILA KUNIS
The Friends with Benefits star is swinging in London in her flirty Oscar de la Renta polka-dot dress, Mary Jane pumps and dusty-blue clutch.
KATIE HOLMES
Having it doubly made in the shade with her oversize sunglasses and stylish fedora, the completes her look with a loose red blouse and wide-leg jeans at a Six Flags in Valencia, Calif.
ASHLEY GREENE
The Twilight Robert Rodriguez blouse and James jeans ensemble was perfect to meet and greet fans outside San Diego’s Comic-Con but would also be great for a first date.
CAMERON DIAZ
Sticking with her cute and casual style for Bad Teacher’s global premieres, the posed for a Cancun, Mexico, photo call in a belted A.L.C. jumpsuit, Current/Elliott jean jacket and neutral wedges.
REESE WITHERSPOON
A dress fit for a princess! The chooses a ruffled, strawberry-hued Hanii Y dress and tan heels to meet at an event in L.A.
ANNE HATHAWAY
While in Paris for Haute Couture Week, the stylish nails the city’s legendary chic in a floaty, embroidered Valentino dress paired with oversize Versace shades and red pumps.
GWYNETH PALTROW
The steps out in style for her BFF ‘s London concert, choosing a loose étoile Isabel Marant dress and comfy wedges perfect for dancing the night away!
FREIDA PINTO
Demonstrating a perfect day-to-night summer look, the star’s silky printed halter and tailored white pencil skirt (worn to the Salvatore Ferragamo resort show in N.Y.C.) work as easily for a late brunch as they do for a steamy dinner by the sea.
SELENA GOMEZ
For her concert mini-tour, the sticks to fun, breezy silhouettes that are perfect for an outdoor performance, like these cute ASOS shorts, tunic top and patent sandals.
BROOKLYN DECKER
The model’s popular Tibi dress is a fun pick for summer – adding a military vest and leopard clutch gives the frock extra personality.
LIV TYLER
A pretty printed mini, like the DKNY lip-print dress, is effortlessly chic for a day of shopping. Pairing it with a sleek black bag and saucy red pumps will take the look from day to night.
HILARY DUFF
The 23-year-old is sunshine-ready in a versatile pocket tank, $176 J Brand royal blue skinnies and age-appropriate accessories. When temps heat up, a neon bralette adds oomph to casual basics.
LUCY LIU
Know what works for you! The Kung Fu Panda 2 opts for fitted white silhouettes with waist-defining accents, like this Vivienne Westwood number, and funky heels.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
The bride-to-be’s tasteful pink frock and hidden-platform pumps are perfect for a warm-weather wedding. Don’t forget to complement bronzed gams with tan-enhancing white!
