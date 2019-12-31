Stacy London Reveals Her 'First Serious Relationship with a Woman,' Introduces Girlfriend of a Year

Stacy London is happily in love and has been dating a woman for the past year.

After a recent viral tweet pointed out that the former What Not to Wear host, 50, appeared to be dating a woman, London addressed her relationship status in an Instagram post. The author and television personality confirmed her girlfriend is musician Cat Yezbak.

“NOT THAT IT’S ANY OF YOUR BUSINESS BUT… I may as well address all the stuff I hear floating around out there,” she began her post, which also featured several sweet photos of the couple.

“2019 has been a crazy year for lots of reasons,” London wrote. “This 1st year of coping with grief and a lot of unforeseen health issues was, at times, such a truly dark place to be. But as with most of life, there has been such incredible joy as well and the person most responsible for that is @catyezbak, who is my girlfriend and has been for over a year.”

London then explained the two main reasons why she hadn’t previously “paraded” Yezbak on social media.

“1) I’ve had public relationships before and I don’t love that,” she wrote. “But I want to be clear here that with Cat I felt I owed us the chance to be private since this is my first serious relationship with a woman and I’m sure there will be some hoo ha about that. But I would never hide her out of shame.”

“2) It’s really easy for me, a privileged white woman who is 50, to suddenly say ‘I’m dating a woman’ with very few repercussions and I am well aware of that,” London added. “Unlike me, there are countless people in the LGBTQIAP community who have had no choice in who they are, no love from family on which to lean, no support from anyone anywhere.”

“I fell in love, truly in love, with this beautiful, sexy, kind soul and I won’t apologize for that but I stand on the shoulders of a community that fought like hell for me to be able to do that openly and proudly and EASILY,” she wrote. “It’s one thing to SAY Love is Love. It’s another thing to say Love is Passion and Devotion and Sex and mean it without shame or prejudice when talking about the same sex.”

The former TLC star concluded her post by writing: “So I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say.”

According to her Instagram bio, Yezbak is a member of the band Local Woman and a co-CEO, along with London, of the company Small Beautiful Things.

In February 2018, London wrote a personal essay for Refinery29, revealing that she had struggled with crippling clinical depression and physical pain following a 2016 back surgery.

“I didn’t feel sad exactly, I just felt sick,” she wrote. “Like something was eating me alive. As it turns out, what I had been feeling was clinical depression (who knew?), which I later discovered is quite common with surgeries involving the spine, brain, and heart. The body is traumatized on a deep, subconscious level.”

After dealing with financial issues as well, London realized last year that she was ready for a fresh start following her health issues.

“Everyone keeps telling me not to worry,” she wrote in the essay. “How could things get worse? I honestly don’t want to know the answer to that. What I want now is some glue. And hope is very sticky, indeed.”