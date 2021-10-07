Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon Just Landed Major Fashion Gigs with Louis Vuitton and Adidas

The breakout star of Netflix's latest smash hit is already the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram

Before Squid Game exploded into international popularity, actress and model Jung Ho-yeon already made a name for herself in the modeling world. Now, as the Korean thriller is set to become Netflix's biggest show ever, the 27-year-old rising star is landing major modeling gigs, proving she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.

After first gracing the runway for Louis Vuitton in the Spring/Summer 2017 show, the French fashion house announced Jung as its new global Maison Ambassador.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador," the South Korean star said in a press release.

Jung posted her first chic Louis Vuitton campaign image on Instagram, simply captioning it: "New start with @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere ♥️."

Jung also scored a partnership with Adidas Originals and debuted her new adicolor campaign where she modeled a sporty tracksuit that's way cooler than the "067" sweatsuit she wore throughout Squid Game.

As Squid Game has quickly taken the world by storm, Jung's rise into the spotlight has also been meteoric. Since the survival drama dropped last month, her Instagram follower count rose from 400,000 to over 16 million, making her the most-followed South Korean actress on then platform, reports NME.

The K-drama revolves around a group of 456 people facing massive debts who willingly compete in a series of seemingly simple children's games in an attempt to win a $40 million cash prize. The twist? In Squid Game, the games are lethal, and the lives of everyone who plays are on the line. Simply put, if a player loses, they will die.

Kim Joo Ryoung Credit: Kim Joo Ryoung / instagram

In the series, Jung stars as North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, who is introduced as a skilled pickpocket. She joins the games to earn money to support her younger brother and reunite them with their mother, who is in North Korea.