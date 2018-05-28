Suiting was a huge trend for fall — from pinstripes to glen-plaid double-breasted blazers to modern takes on the pantsuit, the menswear influence was everywhere — and it looks like the style’s not going anywhere anytime soon. And stars are transitioning the trend into spring, thanks to the little blazer dress. Take Blake Lively’s custom Sonia Rykiel navy mini, or those in more traditional menswear prints like Mandy Moore in Max Mara and Halle Berry in Eleanor Belfour. Although this LBD may not necessarily be black, we promise it will become a staple in your wardrobe.

“Suiting overall, whether an actual suit or a men’s style blazer fitted as a dress, is a strong and at the same time feminine and powerful look,” says Cristina Ehrlich, who styled Tina Fey and Mandy Moore in their menswear-inspired looks.

This new LBD is also having a major moment in well, the opposite color of a traditional “LBD.” All-white looks take what is a traditionally fall trend and make it feel bright and fresh. Stars like Daisy Ridley in Teresa Helbig, Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano and Tina Fey in custom Gabriela Hearst prove that the look can fit right in during spring and summer.

So whether you choose a more traditional menswear print (perfect for transitioning back into fall later on), or opt for a chic white style, you’re sure to make a statement that’s equal parts polished, powerful, sexy and stylish. Get the look and shop some of our favorite styles below!

