What's New for Spring: Shop the Hottest Trends of the Season

Bold and bright colors are huge for spring. To nail this trend, wear a favorite vibrant dress or suit with accessories in the same hue.

From frilly dresses to chic bags, this intense green shade is having a moment. When going monochromatic, mixing textures, like this knit cardigan and lightweight chiffon dress, adds interest to the look.

Celeb Inspo: Kate Hudson wearing a Christopher John Rogers ensemble.

Buy It! COS Cardigan, $120; cosstores.com, Zara Dress, $70; zara.com, Sinbono Bag, $109; sinbono.com, Vince Camuto Heels, $99; dsw.com