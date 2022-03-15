What's New for Spring: Shop the Hottest Trends of the Season
Get excited for happy hues, fun accessories and chic basics
Bright Color Trend: Kelly Green
Bold and bright colors are huge for spring. To nail this trend, wear a favorite vibrant dress or suit with accessories in the same hue.
From frilly dresses to chic bags, this intense green shade is having a moment. When going monochromatic, mixing textures, like this knit cardigan and lightweight chiffon dress, adds interest to the look.
Celeb Inspo: Kate Hudson wearing a Christopher John Rogers ensemble.
Buy It! COS Cardigan, $120; cosstores.com, Zara Dress, $70; zara.com, Sinbono Bag, $109; sinbono.com, Vince Camuto Heels, $99; dsw.com
Bright Color Trend: Fuchsia
Hot pink isn't only for Elle Woods. Try this happy hue in structured set. Adding accessories in a slightly darker shade of the color adds interest to the look.
Celeb Inspo: Mindy Kaling in a Alberta Ferretti suit and Enrico Cuini heels.
Buy It! Anne Klein Blazer, $149, Pant, $89; anneklein.com, Sézane Earrings, $70; sezane.com, House of Want Bag, $98; nordstrom.com, Franco Sarto Sandals, $99; francosarto.com
Bright Color Trend: Apricot
Crisp and cheerful, this sunny shade of orange is super-chic. Go simple with a sleek wrap dress and minimalist accessories for a modern look.
Celeb Inspo: JoAnna Garcia Swisher in Solace London.
Buy It! 8 Other Reasons Earrings, $45; 8otherreasons.com, Mango Dress, $80; mango.com, Charles & Keith Bag, $76; charleskeith.com, Chinese Laundry Heels, $70; nordstrom.com
Redux Poplin Shirts
This wardrobe staple is getting an of-the-moment upgrade with mixed-scale stripes and cool color-blocking. Front-tuck it into straight leg jeans to add shape to the oversize fit.
Buy It! Gap, 70; gap.com, Aqua, $68; bloomingdales.com, Banana Republic, $90; bananarepublic.com
Gemstone Rings
Colorful statement rings aren't just for special occasions. Add one to your everyday jewelry rotation, or pile on a few for dinner with friends.
Celeb Inspo: Cate Blanchett wearing Pomellato rings.
Buy It! Green: Missoma, $103; missoma.com, Blue: Kendra Scott, $130; kendrascott.com, Monica Vinader, $150; monicavinader.com
Loose-Fit Jeans
The latest "it" denim style is high-waisted with a relaxed shape. Although this style is looser fitting, it still looks polished thanks to the straight leg cut.
Celeb Inspo: Sienna Miller in Levi's.
Buy It! Levi's $98; levis.com
Layered Chains
You don't have to go full J.Lo to get in not his head-turning look (although, it's tempting). Use a layering clasp to keep a bunch of individual strands tangle-free or go with a pre-layered piece like this one.
Celeb Inspo: Jennifer Lopez wearing FoundRae necklaces.
Buy It! Madewell, $48; nordstrom.com
Shoulder Bags
The latest '90s trend to stage a comeback, these compact styles, which come in an array of designs from sleek curves to puffy pleats, sit right under your arm, making them a fun finishing touch to your outfit.
Celeb Inspo: Lupita Nyong'o carrying a JW Pei bag ($89).
Buy It! Mango, $60; mango.com, Melie Bianco, $110; meliebianco.com (Get 20% off this style with code 'PEOPLE20' thought 4/3), A New Day, $25; target.com, JW Pei, $89; jwpei.com
Studded Clogs
After taking over your Instagram feed all fall, clogs are still the must-have shoe. The latest versions come in spring-ready shades and feature gold studs.
Buy It! J.Crew, $178; jcrew.com, Sam Edelman, $225; samedelman.com, Dolce Vita, $120; dolcevita.com