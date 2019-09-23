Spotted: A Gossip Girl Throwback! Blake Lively Posts 10-Year-Old Emmys Photo with Leighton Meester  

It’s been a decade since Blake Lively walked onto the Emmy Awards stage in a plunging red Versace dress with her better half (no, not husband Ryan Reynolds).

The blonde beauty, now 32, and her Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester (wearing a white knotted Bottega Veneta gown), presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series at the height of the teen drama series’ success in 2009.

Last night, Lively remembered the iconic fashion moment with an adorable Instagram post. She captioned the series of pictures simply, “10 years ago” adding black x and red heart emojis seemingly referencing the shows iconic catchphrase: “XOXO, Gossip Girl.”

The nostalgic photo sent Serena van der Woodson (Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Meester) fans into a tailspin.

“I can’t believe that was 10 years ago!!! Time flies,” one user wrote. While another said, “I am deceased. Better get on my monthly GG binge!!”

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Reynolds, who wed the A Simple Favor actress in 2012, also chimed in, joking: “I can’t believe how much I’ve changed.”

The series of Instagram photos show off Lively’s incredible Emmy Awards glam as well. She wore a high ponytail braid with messy texture for the ultimate “done undone” look that the Gossip Girl alum does so well. Lively accessorized the red ensemble with a Lorraine Shwartz cuff bracelet and dainty diamond studs.

Image zoom Giovanni Rufino/Landov

While Meester, now 33, wore her hair in a soft up-do and added a bright red lip for a pop of color.

The adorable throwback photos come just months after HBO Max announced that a Gossip Girl reboot (with original creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage tied to the project) is in the works.

Image zoom From left to right, Chace Crawford, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen Andrew Eccles/ The CW

The revival will feature a brand-new cast of teens enjoying their privileged lives on New York City’s Upper East Side.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” HBO Max said in a statement, according to Variety. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Image zoom Leighton Meester as Blair and Blake Lively as Serena Eric Liebowitz/The CW

It’s unclear if any of the original actors will make an appearance on the reboot. The original hit CW teen drama aired from 2007-2012 and starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and more.

Meester said last year that though she has fond memories of her time on the show, she has no interest in reprising her role as queen bee Blair Waldorf.

Image zoom James Devaney/WireImage

“A lot of the questions that come from it are: ‘Do you miss it?’ ‘Did you love what you wore?’ And I understand that, but — and I say this with nothing but love — it is like saying, ‘High school was an amazing time for you, do you wish you could go back?’ ” she said during an interview with Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit. “And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it, I was a kid!”