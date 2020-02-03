Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Newest Rookie Josephine Skriver Shares Her Super Bowl 2020 Photo Diary

Even though her beloved Raiders weren’t playing, supermodel and diehard football fan Josephine Skriver still had a blast on Super Bowl Sunday as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official correspondent. From interviewing NFL stars to hanging with model friends like Jasmine Tookes and Karlie Kloss, the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie gave PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look at her fun-filled weekend in Miami