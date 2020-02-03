Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Newest Rookie Josephine Skriver Shares Her Super Bowl 2020 Photo Diary

Even though her beloved Raiders weren’t playing, supermodel and diehard football fan Josephine Skriver still had a blast on Super Bowl Sunday as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official correspondent. From interviewing NFL stars to hanging with model friends like Jasmine Tookes and Karlie Kloss, the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie gave PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes look at her fun-filled weekend in Miami
By PEOPLE style
February 03, 2020 05:22 PM

Supermodel Selfie 

Josephine Skriver

“Kicking off Super Bowl weekend hosting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Sirius Radio show “Shoot Your Shot” at Radio Row. I had the best time with these girls.”

Talking (Raiders!) Football with a Miami Dolphin

Josephine Skriver

“Got to interview Miami Dolphins quarterback, Josh Rosen, and tell him about my love for the Raiders 😊”

GNO — Miami Edition

Josephine Skriver

“Hosted a dinner at W South Beach with Rao’s and Wheels Up with the SI Swimsuit ladies.

Celebrating the Birthday Girl

Josephine Skriver

“My girl Jasmine Tookes flew to Miami to celebrate her birthday. I was SO excited we were finally in the same city because I’ve missed her party for the past few years because of Super Bowl!”

Love & Football

Josephine Skriver

“Just got to the game with my fiancé [musician Bohnes] and couldn’t be more excited! Can you tell?!”

Don't Call Her a Bandwagon Fan!

Josephine Skriver

“I am a huge Raiders fan but still so excited to be at the game. I am obviously taking all of the pics I can.”

Festive Treats

Josephine Skriver

“Even the desserts are football themed — I am in heaven.”

When Worlds Collide...

Josephine Skriver

“Ran into these guys at the game.”

Best View in the House

Josephine Skriver

“Had such great seats and had so much fun watching with game with Karlie [Kloss]!”

