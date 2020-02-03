Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Newest Rookie Josephine Skriver Shares Her Super Bowl 2020 Photo Diary
Supermodel Selfie
“Kicking off Super Bowl weekend hosting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Sirius Radio show “Shoot Your Shot” at Radio Row. I had the best time with these girls.”
Talking (Raiders!) Football with a Miami Dolphin
“Got to interview Miami Dolphins quarterback, Josh Rosen, and tell him about my love for the Raiders 😊”
GNO — Miami Edition
“Hosted a dinner at W South Beach with Rao’s and Wheels Up with the SI Swimsuit ladies.“
Celebrating the Birthday Girl
“My girl Jasmine Tookes flew to Miami to celebrate her birthday. I was SO excited we were finally in the same city because I’ve missed her party for the past few years because of Super Bowl!”
Love & Football
“Just got to the game with my fiancé [musician Bohnes] and couldn’t be more excited! Can you tell?!”
Don't Call Her a Bandwagon Fan!
“I am a huge Raiders fan but still so excited to be at the game. I am obviously taking all of the pics I can.”
Festive Treats
“Even the desserts are football themed — I am in heaven.”
When Worlds Collide...
“Ran into these guys at the game.”
Best View in the House
“Had such great seats and had so much fun watching with game with Karlie [Kloss]!”