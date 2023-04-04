'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Rookie of the Year Katie Austin Is Engaged to Lane Armstrong

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Katie Austin is getting married!

The model, 29, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, posing with her fiancé, Lane Armstrong, on the beach just moments after he popped the question. "YES YES YES YES X 10000 MILLION YES!!!!! I can't wait to be your WIFE❤️," Austin wrote alongside the series of photos from the proposal that took place Friday night.

She shared a behind-the-scenes look at the engagement weekend on her Instagram Story on Monday, detailing the three-day celebration that started off as a trip to Laguna Beach, California, to visit her longtime boyfriend's high school friend — or so she thought.

Her fiancé said his friend's flight had been delayed and suggested they go for a walk and get a drink while they waited. "Minutes later we were engaged😭😭😭😭," she captioned a photo of the oval-shaped diamond ring shared on her Instagram Story.

A bouquet of flowers, candles and Champagne laid out on a picnic blanket set up for the proposal can also be seen in the photo, along with 24 dozen white roses.

"He had my 2 favorite rosé wines from our 2 favorite trips we've ever taken," Austin wrote over a photo of the two bottles of wine the couple enjoyed on the beach following the proposal.

On Friday night, the pair went to a "beautiful dinner" together and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie said she was "crying all Saturday morning." When Armstrong surprised her with her family and close friends, there were even more tears. "Came back to the house.. To the biggest surprise of my entire life. Still trying to process this."

Austin wrote that she cried so much she thought she "was going to throw up" as the surprises kept coming and her friends decorated the couple's room with a pink balloon sign that read "bride" and a host of all-white bridal outfits.

The group then boarded a party bus and attended a dinner party at Nobu, organized by Armstrong.

John Parra/Getty Images

In a second Instagram post, the model and fitness influencer gushed over her fiancé and the celebrations, calling it the "happiest weekend of my LIFE!!"

"We feel so loved and celebrated. I cannot believe the amount of effort my FIANCÉ put into this weekend, planned all my favorite things to do in one weekend. From friends flying in, buying me different white fits, decorating the house- I couldn't feel luckier. Probably won't ever get over it. So overjoyed for this next chapter in our lives!!!! Thank you to everyone who's reached out and sent us sweet messages, we love you❤️❤️."

Austin — who was named a co-rookie of the year by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for 2022, alongside Christen Harper — was celebrated by several famous friends in the comments of her two Instagram posts announcing her engagement.

"Omg congratulations ❤️🙌❤️," wrote fellow model Miranda Kerr.

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss shared her excitement for Austin, too, writing: "AHHH!! Yayyy!! So happy for you Katie!! Congrats 💗🥹👏."

Austin's fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Gabriella Athena Halikas also expressed her best wishes for the couple. "I've come back to this post probably 5 times now !!!!!!! i can't contain my excitement for you guys!!!!🥹😭😭😭😭," she wrote in a comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The model's mother, fitness instructor Denise Austin, shared her enthusiasm for the engaged pair in her own Instagram post. "OVERJOYED!!!!! My daughter @katieaustin just got ENGAGED to the love of her life!!! And we are SOOOO HAPPY!!!!! The most MAGICAL WEEKEND EVER!!!!! I am in AWE of your LOVE together!!!! Let the wedding planning begin!!!! Welcome to the family❤️❤️❤️❤️."