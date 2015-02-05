Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: Robyn Lawley Is the First Plus-Size Model to Get Her Own Page (Spoiler: She Looks Incredible!)
Last year, Robyn Lawley recreated the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover along with some fellow plus-size models. This year, the Australian beauty is gracing the pages of the iconic issue, as one of seven SI swimsuit rookies to be featured inside the magazine.
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Lawley, who calls herself a “model beyond a size 10,” has said that she used to have a hard time dressing her curvy shape for a day at the beach. “I really struggled to find a swimsuit in my own size,” she shared while promoting her Swimsuit For All calendar last year. “I was wearing underwear at the beach — bras and knickers that looked like swimsuits. So I thought, this had to change and I had to change it. Now, I feel sexy in a swimsuit when it’s fitting me correctly and it’s beautiful to look at.”
And the 25-year-old stunner has definitely gained her bikini confidence, looking totally comfortable (and crazy-sexy) in a orange-trim snakeskin Montce Swim two-piece for her SI debut.
Lawley isn’t the only plus-size model featured in this year’s issue. Ashley Graham stars in a Swimsuits For All ad wearing a sexy black bikini. “I know my curves are sexy, and I want everyone else to know that theirs are too,” she said in a statement.
–Brittany Talarico