Last year, Robyn Lawley recreated the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover along with some fellow plus-size models . This year, the Australian beauty is gracing the pages of the iconic issue, as one of seven SI swimsuit rookies to be featured inside the magazine.

Lawley, who calls herself a “model beyond a size 10,” has said that she used to have a hard time dressing her curvy shape for a day at the beach. “I really struggled to find a swimsuit in my own size,” she shared while promoting her Swimsuit For All calendar last year. “I was wearing underwear at the beach — bras and knickers that looked like swimsuits. So I thought, this had to change and I had to change it. Now, I feel sexy in a swimsuit when it’s fitting me correctly and it’s beautiful to look at.”