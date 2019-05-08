1975: Cheryl Tiegs
The first model to appear on the cover three times – in 1970, 1975 (left) and 1983 – Tiegs, often considered the first American supermodel, went on to launch a clothing line for Sears, judge the ABC reality show True Beauty and welcome twins via surrogate at age 53 (at the time, she already had one son). Now 71 years old, she completed a stint on Celebrity Apprentice, travels the country speaking about health and fitness and is an advocate for eco-conscious living.
1979: Christie Brinkley
Brinkley also covered SI three times, appearing consecutively from 1979 (left) to 1981 before marrying Billy Joel in 1985. Drama with fourth husband Peter Cook aside, Brinkley, now 65 and a mother of three, has enjoyed a successful life, working as a CoverGirl, launching her own namesake skin-care line and appearing on Broadway in Chicago.
1986: Elle MacPherson
“The Body” broke records with her unprecedented five covers: 1986 (left), 1987, 1988, 1994 and 2006. And she also broke into a number of fields throughout her modeling career, successfully launching Elle Macpherson Intimates in the ’90s, appearing on several episodes of Friends in 1999 and hosting NBC’s Fashion Star in 2012 (the same year she donned a bikini for PEOPLE). But the 55-year-old’s most important role to date? Mom to sons Flynn and Cy.
1989: Kathy Ireland
When Ireland flaunted her figure on the 25th anniversary edition of SI in 1989 (left), it went on to become the best-selling issue of its time. She appeared on the cover again in 1992 and in 1994, when she was pregnant. Battling weight issues in the late 2000s, she got back in shape – though admitted she didn’t have a desire to slip back into a bikini. Not that the 56-year-old mom would need to: In 2012, she was deemed the world’s richest supermodel by Forbes, worth $350 million thanks to her clothing and home lines and her stint on Dancing with the Stars.
1997: Tyra Banks
Banks broke barriers when she became the first African-American model to cover SI in 1996, appearing solo in 1997 (left). She joined Victoria’s Secret soon after – becoming the first African-American to appear in the brand’s catalog, too – and enjoyed a successful runway career. Now 45, Banks is known more for her business endeavors: America’s Next Top Model, The Tyra Banks Show, her book Modelland and her highly publicized time at Harvard. She’s also mom to son York, 3. But none of that stopped her from returning to the cover of SI in 2019, telling fans on Instagram, “This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything.”
1998: Heidi Klum
Klum was already on the map by 1998, having become a Victoria’s Secret Angel the year before, but the career that followed has been fast and furious, thanks in part to her reality hit Project Runway and high-profile marriage to (and split from) Seal. These days, the 45-year-old mom-of-four is busy with her new fashion series on Amazon Prime with longtime Project Runway collaborator Tim Gunn, as well as planning her wedding to fiancé Tom Kaulitz.
1999: Rebecca Romijn
After Romijn joined MTV’s House of Style in 1998, she landed her first SI cover (another would follow in 2006) and married John Stamos. Though she had a successful modeling career throughout the ’90s, by the 2000s she was acting, landing roles in X-Men (and its sequels) and ABC’s Ugly Betty. She divorced Stamos in 2004 and soon after married actor Jerry O’Connell; now 46, she’s busy as a mom to the couple’s twin girls, Dolly and Charlie.
2010: Brooklyn Decker
Decker saw her star skyrocket after her 2010 cover. Already married to tennis pro Andy Roddick at the time, she became a bit of a tabloid target – and landed her first major film role, opposite Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, in Just Go with It. She starred in 2012’s Battleship as well, and supported her husband’s decision to retire that same year. Now 32, she has two kids with Roddick, son Hank and daughter Stevie.