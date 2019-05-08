Banks broke barriers when she became the first African-American model to cover SI in 1996, appearing solo in 1997 (left). She joined Victoria’s Secret soon after – becoming the first African-American to appear in the brand’s catalog, too – and enjoyed a successful runway career. Now 45, Banks is known more for her business endeavors: America’s Next Top Model, The Tyra Banks Show, her book Modelland and her highly publicized time at Harvard. She’s also mom to son York, 3. But none of that stopped her from returning to the cover of SI in 2019, telling fans on Instagram, “This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything.”