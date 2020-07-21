Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Vita Coco Announce 'Feel Good' Campaign to Kick Off 2021 Swim Search

Over the years, the annual open casting call has helped SI Swimsuit discover break-out stars including Camille Kostek, who landed a solo cover in 2019

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual casting call is officially here!

On Tuesday, the iconic franchise kicked off the open casting call in partnership with coconut water brand Vita Coco to give both aspiring and established models the opportunity to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in hopes of earning a coveted Rookie spot in the 2021 issue.

The first round of Swim Search entries will be submitted and reviewed digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

For the 2020 issue model search, SI Swimsuit and Vita Coco will be launching the "Feel Good" campaign and enlisting past SI Swim Search winners, Brooks Nader, Haley Kalil and cover model Camille Kostek to encourage applicants from around the globe to post images of themselves "feeling good."

"Whether it's volunteering, exercising, spending time with family and friends or relaxing on the beach - SI Swimsuit and Vita Coco want to see what makes you feel your absolute best," SI Swimsuit said in a press release.

Aspiring SI Swimsuit models should submit a photo of themselves on Instagram, tagging @si_swimsuit and using the hashtags #SISwimSearch2021 and #FeelGoodFuel in the caption to enter. Every Friday throughout the campaign, select applicants will receive a custom Sports Illustrated Swimsuit x Vita Coco Feel Good kit and be invited to take part in additional experiences with current Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and editors.

And as part of the publication’s continued mission to foster diversity, inclusion and social change in the fashion industry, for every entry up to 10,000, the coconut water brand will donate $1 to The Loveland Foundation, which brings “opportunity and healing” to People of Color (with a focus on Black women and girls).

Image zoom SI Swim Search 2019 Finalist Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

During the unprecedented circumstances of a global pandemic, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said the open casting call will still “create opportunity to foster the growth of so many amazing women in a community atmosphere” as it has in year’s past.

She continued, “With Vita Coco by our side, we are hoping people will come together to connect and tell their individual stories in a safe and positive place.”

Over the years, the open casting format has helped SI Swimsuit discover break-out stars like Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek, who landed a solo cover in 2019.

Image zoom Camille Kostek Chris Carter

“Camille Kostek, only a year after we discovered her in our annual Model Search casting, marks the launch of a career swimming in potential,” Day said at the time.

Since becoming a household name, Kostek has used her platform to promote body positive movement and speak out about self-love and acceptance on social media.

“I’m going to keep posting bikini photos when I feel like it,” she said. “And it’s just the cherry on top when I get emails and messages from you saying that I inspire you and I encourage you to love the skin that you’re in. That’s why I do it.”

While Sports Illustrated Swimsuit plans to host in-person events in the near future, the first round of entries will be exclusively digital. This year’s official Swim Search will feature a new interactive digital component, launching on August 3. Contestants from around the world will create their own unique profile pages to share with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editorial team, models as well as other hopefuls, creating a digital community where users can engage and connect. Swim Search hopefuls will register and submit a 60-second video and photo of themselves for a chance to be featured in the next issue.