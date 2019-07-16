This Best-Selling Pajama Set Changed the Way I Sleep, and It’s on Sale for Just $44

Image zoom

I’ll admit, I’ve never been one to sleep in cute pajamas. My natural instinct is to throw on the comfiest pair of sweatpants I own with an oversized t-shirt (usually one of my husband’s that has been worn-in for years and is completely discolored). But, that all changed the second I slipped into the comfiest, softest, and cutest pajama set ever. Enter: Splendid’s classic short-sleeve, button-down top and matching shorts, a number one best-seller on Amazon. Finally, I could get rid of my raggedy old college sweats and feel like a real adult wearing a super-cute matching set of pajamas.

Besides being downright adorable, the soft rayon fabric keeps me cool at night, thus helping me clock in a solid, undisrupted eight hours — and that’s something I never got while waking up overheated in my old sweats. So when I saw that Amazon is offering up to 30 percent off tons of Splendid styles, including this must-have pajama sat, on major discount for Prime Day 2019, I couldn’t help sharing my secret (I’m adding one in almost every color to my shopping cart).

Starting at just $44, you can score this soft and comfy set in pretty pastel stripes, a chic solid black with white piping, or classic seersucker blue, plus more adorable patterns. But you have to hurry, this deal is only around for a little while longer! It ends at 10 p.m. ET (or while supplies last), and you can only access the discount if you’re a Prime member. Scroll down to shop this Splendid Pajama Set that I promise, you’ll want to sleep in every single night.

