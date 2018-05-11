Spin-derella! Lupita Nyong'o's Best Red Carpet Twirls

CANNES 2018
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
CANNES 2018 PART 2
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
CANNES 2015
AFP/Getty
CANNES 2015 PART 2
Robino Salvatore/GC Images
BAFTA LOS ANGELES BRITANNIA AWARDS 2013
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
GOLDEN GLOBES 2015
Justin Campbell/Startraks
SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS 2015
Ethan Miller/Getty
MET GALA 2014
George Pimentel/WireImage
OSCARS 2014
Lester Cohen/WireImage
GOLDEN GLOBES 2014
Tonya Wise/AdMedia/Sipa
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement