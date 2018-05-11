Spin-derella! Lupita Nyong'o's Best Red Carpet Twirls

Have you ever seen anyone happier than Lupita Nyong’o on the red carpet? We didn’t think so

Brittany Talarico
May 11, 2018 12:13 PM
<p>The actress was clearly feeling pretty in her Prada ball gown, featuring peach organza fabric, while attending the &#8220;Secret Chopard Party&#8221; during the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival.</p>
CANNES 2018

The actress was clearly feeling pretty in her Prada ball gown, featuring peach organza fabric, while attending the “Secret Chopard Party” during the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>She has one hand at her side and the other one throwing up a piece sign as the skirt on her Dior Haute Couture white cage dress (worn to the screening of <em>Sorry Angel</em>) does its own thing thanks to the breeze on the French Riviera.</p>
CANNES 2018 PART 2

She has one hand at her side and the other one throwing up a piece sign as the skirt on her Dior Haute Couture white cage dress (worn to the screening of Sorry Angel) does its own thing thanks to the breeze on the French Riviera.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>in a custom pleated “grasshopper green” <a href="http://stylenews.peoplestylewatch.com/2015/05/13/cannes-2015-lupita-nyongo-green-gucci-gown/">Gucci chiffon gown</a> featuring floral crystal embellishments and Chopard jewels at the opening ceremony premiere of <em>La Tête Haute</em>. </p>
CANNES 2015

in a custom pleated “grasshopper green” Gucci chiffon gown featuring floral crystal embellishments and Chopard jewels at the opening ceremony premiere of La Tête Haute.

AFP/Getty
<p>in a white pleated midi dress featuring laser cut detailing on the bodice plus Nicholas Kirkwood pumps. </p>
CANNES 2015 PART 2

in a white pleated midi dress featuring laser cut detailing on the bodice plus Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images
<p>in black-and-cream Lanvin gown (she loves a plunging neckline!) accessorized with an embellished belt. </p>
BAFTA LOS ANGELES BRITANNIA AWARDS 2013

in black-and-cream Lanvin gown (she loves a plunging neckline!) accessorized with an embellished belt.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<p>in a floral ombré Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with 3-D detailing at the bust and Chopard jewels. </p>
GOLDEN GLOBES 2015

in a floral ombré Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown with 3-D detailing at the bust and Chopard jewels.

Justin Campbell/Startraks
<p>in a striped digital-print Elie Saab gown and Fred Leighton jewels.</p>
SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS 2015

in a striped digital-print Elie Saab gown and Fred Leighton jewels.

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>in an emerald green <a href="http://stylenews.peoplestylewatch.com/2014/05/05/lupita-nyongo-met-gala-gown-prada/">Prada net dress</a> featuring a crazy number of embellishments – glass beads, crystals, cascading feathers and chandelier drops – plus, gem-studded green suede sandals, coordinating clutch (both Prada) and a vintage Cartier necklace worn as a headpiece. </p>
MET GALA 2014

in an emerald green Prada net dress featuring a crazy number of embellishments – glass beads, crystals, cascading feathers and chandelier drops – plus, gem-studded green suede sandals, coordinating clutch (both Prada) and a vintage Cartier necklace worn as a headpiece.

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>in a “Nairobi blue” <a href="http://stylenews.peoplestylewatch.com/2014/03/02/luptia-nyongo-oscars-dress-prada/">plunging pleated Prada gown</a>, Fred Leighton jewels and an 18 kt yellow gold and diamond headband.</p>
OSCARS 2014

in a “Nairobi blue” plunging pleated Prada gown, Fred Leighton jewels and an 18 kt yellow gold and diamond headband.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
<p>in a red caped Ralph Lauren Collection gown. (Yes, she can twirl the a cape too.) </p>
GOLDEN GLOBES 2014

in a red caped Ralph Lauren Collection gown. (Yes, she can twirl the a cape too.)

Tonya Wise/AdMedia/Sipa
