The Spanx Pants Oprah Made Famous Are at Their Lowest Price of the Season

Plus, hundreds of other best-sellers are marked down

By Eva Thomas
December 18, 2020 09:00 PM
There’s no denying that 2020 was the year of loungewear. Our comfy clothes got more love than ever before, and Spanx was one label plenty of people turned to for WFH attire. Back in March, Spanx was named the most in-demand leggings brand, and recently, its Faux Leather Leggings were deemed LIKEtoKNOW.it’s most-loved fashion item of the year. 

Clearly, Spanx was the brand on everyone’s mind in 2020, and that’s still true as we end the year. That’s because Spanx just served up pure holiday joy in the form of hundreds of new markdowns. Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of WFH leggings, butt-boosting bottoms that have droves of Hollywood fans, or comfy pants that look like regular trousers but feel like leggings (oh, and are an Oprah favorite), Spanx’s end-of-year sale has it all. 

Hundreds of best-sellers are marked down even more than they were for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Styles are up to 30 percent off this time around, as opposed to the 20 percent that was taken off sitewide after Thanksgiving.

Best Spanx Sale Deals

For black bottoms that are anything but basic or boring, Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants, which have rightly earned Oprah’s stamp of approval, are a must, and they're even more affordable than they were a few weeks ago. The assortment of styles in the Perfect Pant collection includes several silhouettes on sale right now, like the cropped flares, the slim-straight tuxedo, and the sequin tuxedo skinny.

Also on sale for a limited time are shaping shorts, comfy undies, and a Jennifer Garner-approved bra that’s so good, she had to tell all her friends about it. If you’re familiar with Spanx’s sales, you know that things tend to sell out fast, and on several of the marked-down items, some sizes are already out of stock. Our advice? Shop the sale today or risk them being gone tomorrow.

Check out our favorite Spanx deals below — they include everything from comfy velvet pants for lounging around to butt-lifting leggings that are about as glamorous as a pair of leggings can get. 

