The Spanx Pants Oprah Made Famous Are at Their Lowest Price of the Season
Plus, hundreds of other best-sellers are marked down
There’s no denying that 2020 was the year of loungewear. Our comfy clothes got more love than ever before, and Spanx was one label plenty of people turned to for WFH attire. Back in March, Spanx was named the most in-demand leggings brand, and recently, its Faux Leather Leggings were deemed LIKEtoKNOW.it’s most-loved fashion item of the year.
Clearly, Spanx was the brand on everyone’s mind in 2020, and that’s still true as we end the year. That’s because Spanx just served up pure holiday joy in the form of hundreds of new markdowns. Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of WFH leggings, butt-boosting bottoms that have droves of Hollywood fans, or comfy pants that look like regular trousers but feel like leggings (oh, and are an Oprah favorite), Spanx’s end-of-year sale has it all.
Hundreds of best-sellers are marked down even more than they were for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Styles are up to 30 percent off this time around, as opposed to the 20 percent that was taken off sitewide after Thanksgiving.
Best Spanx Sale Deals
- The Perfect Black Pant in Cropped Flare, $76.99 (orig. $110)
- Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge Bra, $47.99 (orig. $68)
- Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $117.99 (orig. $168)
- Power Conceal-Her Mid-Thigh Short, $41.99 (orig. $60)
- Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage, $47.99 (orig. $68)
For black bottoms that are anything but basic or boring, Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants, which have rightly earned Oprah’s stamp of approval, are a must, and they're even more affordable than they were a few weeks ago. The assortment of styles in the Perfect Pant collection includes several silhouettes on sale right now, like the cropped flares, the slim-straight tuxedo, and the sequin tuxedo skinny.
Buy It! The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight, $103.99 (orig. $148); spanx.com
Also on sale for a limited time are shaping shorts, comfy undies, and a Jennifer Garner-approved bra that’s so good, she had to tell all her friends about it. If you’re familiar with Spanx’s sales, you know that things tend to sell out fast, and on several of the marked-down items, some sizes are already out of stock. Our advice? Shop the sale today or risk them being gone tomorrow.
Check out our favorite Spanx deals below — they include everything from comfy velvet pants for lounging around to butt-lifting leggings that are about as glamorous as a pair of leggings can get.
Buy It! Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, Metallic Mist, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com
Buy It! Faux Leather Quilted Leggings, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com
Buy It! Velvet Leggings, $68.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com
- The Spanx Pants Oprah Made Famous Are at Their Lowest Price of the Season
- Shoppers Compare This Best-Selling Cozy Fleece to Pricier Brands — and It’s on Sale for Just $16
- Thousands of Shoppers Say This $20 Wireless Keyboard Makes Learning and Working from Home Way Easier
- You Can Get a Top-Rated Espresso Machine for Just $55 at Walmart