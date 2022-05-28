Spanx Restocked These Customer-Loved White Jeans Ahead of the Unofficial Start of Summer

If you weren't able to get your hands on a pair of Spanx's white jeans when they were first released, now's your chance to add them to your wardrobe before they're gone. The popular jeans are available in three styles (flare, skinny ankle-length, and jean-ish ankle leggings) that are great for practically any occasion since they're easy to dress up and down. Plus, each pair can be ordered in petite, regular, and tall sizes ranging from XS–3XL.