Spanx Restocked These Customer-Loved White Jeans Ahead of the Unofficial Start of Summer

Buy a pair (or two) over Memorial Day weekend
By Carly Kulzer May 27, 2022 10:00 PM
Spanx is known for more than just shapewear, and its jeans are just as comfortable as you could imagine coming from a brand that knows how to make some of the best undergarments and leggings on the market. Luckily, the white jeans are back in stock just in time for summer. 

If you weren't able to get your hands on a pair of Spanx's white jeans when they were first released, now's your chance to add them to your wardrobe before they're gone. The popular jeans are available in three styles (flare, skinny ankle-length, and jean-ish ankle leggings) that are great for practically any occasion since they're easy to dress up and down. Plus, each pair can be ordered in petite, regular, and tall sizes ranging from XS–3XL.

Instead of dealing with buttons and zippers, they have a pull-on style that feels like leggings or sweats, but they have a more polished look that's great for the office or date night. Don't worry, though, the material feels more durable than regular leggings. Wear them during any season with a sweater, blouse, or tank top, and don't forget to accessorize with jewelry and shoes. The pants pair well with booties, sandals, or sneakers.

All three pairs have a high-rise fit that hits above your waistline and feature a built-in shaping panel that provides a smooth appearance without creases. They even have functional back pockets to store keys, cash, a subway card, and other essentials, so they might just become your new favorite pair of jeans.  

Of course you want the jeans to last, so make sure to wash them inside out in cold water on a gentle cycle with other white clothes to prevent color transfer. If you accidentally spill, only use non-chlorine bleach to remove stains and dry them on a low heat setting. 

For anyone searching for white jeans to complete your summer wardrobe, consider them found, especially if comfort is your main priority. Keep scrolling to shop the other styles you won't want to pass up.

