Its Bundle and Save sale means undies for as little as $12 a pop

All of Spanx’s Best-Selling Underwear Just Secretly Went on Sale

Here’s a statement most of us can agree on: You can never own too many undies. And here’s another: When you buy panties, you probably like to buy a handful at a time, because what good is a single panty really? Unlike bras, undies are something most people wear every single day, and if you’re one who prefers to extend time between laundry, having an ample selection of underwear on hand is key.

Good thing Spanx’s secret Bundle and Save event just made it easier (and more affordable) than ever to scoop up a bunch at a steal. Per the sale name, you can probably gather that it’s all about buying in bulk, with this amazing deal valid on almost all of Spanx’s best-selling styles. You can score three pairs — which typically retail for $24 each — for $48 right now. Basically, buy two undies, get one free.

If you love the convenience of no-show underwear (let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), you’ll be so happy to hear Spanx’s game-changing Undie-tectable line is included in the Bundle and Save deal, including fan-favorites like the no-show thong, the super comfy brief, and pretty lace panty. They’re all guaranteed to be totally invisible under your clothing thanks to the elastic-free edges and bonded waistlines.

Shop Spanx’s Undie-tectable Panties

Spanx is perhaps best known for shapewear, so it should come as no surprise that it also sells, well, shaping underwear, which is also a part of the Bundle and Save. The ultra comfy undies, which offer added tummy control and a bit of butt-lifting magic, come in three different silhouettes: the shaping brief, the shaping thong, and the shaping boyshort. Each usually goes for $22, but when you buy three during this massive underwear sale, you can get them all for just $45.

There’s a lot more to sift through in the Bundle and Save section, but one final standout was the Spotlight on Lace Bralette, a romantic, limited-edition bra that’s both comfortable and supportive. The bralette is usually priced at $52, but right now, you can snag it for just $60 when you buy the matching lace briefs. That means you’ll get a complete lingerie set for a reasonable $60 — we told you this was a good sale.

Below, shop all of Spanx's best-selling undies that went on super sale right under our noses. No promo code is needed — simply add the bundle(s) to your cart to score these amazing deals.

