The Stretchy Spanx Shorts That Sold Out in a Week Are Finally Back in Stock — for Now

Shopping for shorts can be tricky. You want ones that are cute and comfortable, but that are also, well, not too short. If you're struggling to find a pair, we'll let you in on a little secret: Spanx has shorts that check all these boxes — and they're finally back in stock.
While the Oprah Winfrey-backed brand may be best-known for its smoothing shapewear and ultra-flattering leggings, customers also can't get enough of its Twill Shorts. The style sold out in every color within one week after launching, according to the brand. But luckily, Spanx restocked its best-selling shorts just in time for summer and added a few new colors to choose from.
Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts 6-Inch in Mauve, $78; spanx.com
Made from a buttery-soft twill fabric with four-way stretch, they have a relaxed fit that rests comfortably at your natural waistline. The shorts feature Spanx's signature built-in tummy-shaping panel and a button-less design for a smooth front finish. Plus, they've got functional front and back pockets, making adding a pair to your cart a no-brainer.
We love that they're dressier than your regular sweat shorts, but not nearly as restrictive as your denim shorts. They're essentially a go-to option for every warm-weather occasion, from backyard barbeques to outdoor hikes to pool parties. The Spanx shorts come in eight solid colors and a camo print that are all purposely dyed to look worn-in and meant to gradually fade as you wash and wear them.
To ensure they're long enough to your liking, Spanx offers two different inseams to choose from: 4 inches, available in sizes XS to XL, or 6 inches, available in sizes XS to 3X. A pair in either length will cost you $78, which isn't too bad considering you'll probably be living in them all season long.
We suggest adding the one(s) you want to your cart quickly, because sizes are already starting to sell out again. So hurry and grab yourself a few pairs of the Spanx Twill Shorts before they're gone!
Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts 4-Inch in Slate Blue, $78; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts 4-Inch in Stone Wash Camo, $78; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts 6-Inch in Washed Black, $78; spanx.com
