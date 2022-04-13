Spanx's Best-Selling Swimwear That's Basically Shapewear Has Been Sold Out for Months — but It's Finally Back
Spanx swimwear, anyone? Yeah, it seems like everyone wants in on the brand's ultra-flattering bathing suits because they've been sold out for months. The good news? They're finally back in fresh, bright, mood-boosting colors that'll get you so amped up for the season ahead.
We know: Good swimwear is hard to come by, and though you often have to sacrifice one thing for another when it comes to the waterside staple, Spanx has, unsurprisingly, succeeded at designing stylish swimsuits that are well-made, comfortable, and incredibly flattering. The best part? They basically double as shapewear, too — so a true triple threat. It's no wonder they're so in demand.
Spanx's swimwear collection has something for everyone, but we're particularly fond of this classic one-piece that's just been restocked in three pretty summer-perfect colors: hibiscus, coastal blue, and mystic green. It's made from a double-layer fabric that's extremely flattering and won't get soggy when wet. Plus, the material also has built-in UPF 50+ protection to help keep sunburns at bay (though you should definitely still lather on the sunscreen!).
Buy It! Spanx Classic Swim One Piece in Coastal Blue, $178; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Classic Swim One Piece in Hibiscus, $178; spanx.com
You'll also find a trusty triangle bikini top, plus three different bikini bottom styles, so whatever level of coverage you're looking for, you'll find it among Spanx's selection. There's a classic brief with moderate back coverage, an adjustable high-rise brief with side ruching that allows you to customize its fit, and a classic swim bottom that shows the most skin. Just like the one-pieces, Spanx's bikinis are all made from that durable double-layer fabric that has built-in sun protection, not to mention is chlorine and salt-water resistant, too.
Yes, Spanx is best known for its shapewear, activewear, and loungewear that always looks incredibly flattering, so you can rest assured that its swimwear is just as good. Plus, the fact that it always sells out is further proof that these suits clearly are it.
Shop Spanx's flattering swimsuits in the vibrant colors below. Impromptu beach vacation not included, but highly encouraged!
Buy It! Spanx Swim Triangle Top in Mystic Green, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Swim Classic Swim Brief in Mystic Green, $78; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Swim Triangle Top in Coastal Blue, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Swim Classic Swim Brief in Coastal Blue, $78; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Adjustable High-Rise Swim Brief, $88; spanx.com
