Spanx's Breathable Shorts with UPF 50+ Protection Sold Out in 3 Days - but They're Back in Stock

Released last June, the Sunshine Shorts collection quickly sold out in just three days, making them some of the brand's fastest-selling products. They were available in three lengths (4-inch, 6-inch, and 10-inch) and a variety of colorways, most of which were gone in a flash. Those who want to get theirs can finally do so a year later: The Sunshine Shorts have been fully restocked with new colors for summer 2021.