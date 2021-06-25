Shop

Spanx's Breathable Shorts with UPF 50+ Protection Sold Out in 3 Days - but They're Back in Stock

Don’t miss your chance to snap them up
By Nina Huang
June 25, 2021 05:00 AM
Beloved by Oprah for its "Perfect Pants," Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian for its butt-lifting leggings, and Katy Perry, Karlie Kloss, and Rebel Wilson for its shapewear, Spanx is Hollywood's go-to for all things flattering and comfortable. No wonder any time the brand launches a new product, items fly off shelves - including its Sunshine Shorts

Released last June, the Sunshine Shorts collection quickly sold out in just three days, making them some of the brand's fastest-selling products. They were available in three lengths (4-inch, 6-inch, and 10-inch) and a variety of colorways, most of which were gone in a flash. Those who want to get theirs can finally do so a year later: The Sunshine Shorts have been fully restocked with new colors for summer 2021. 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx 4-Inch Sunshine Shorts in Sunkissed Navy, $68; spanx.com

Like most Spanx clothing, the Sunshine Shorts are not only flattering but also functional. Chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, as well as breathable and quick-drying, the pants are practically designed for lounging all day by the pool or the sea. They're even made with UPF protection, which indicates "how much UV radiation a fabric allows to reach your skin," according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. UPF 50 fabric blocks out 98 percent of UV rays from the sun, giving your legs extra protection alongside sunscreen. 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx 4-Inch Sunshine Shorts in White Camo, $68; spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx 6-Inch Sunshine Shorts in Green Camo, $68; spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx 10-Inch Sunshine Shorts in Very Black, $68; spanx.com

The new Sunshine Shorts aren't the only things worth buying from Spanx this summer. The brand also launched shorts in its newest fabric, a stretchy twill, that are a shorter version of the ankle-length pants that sold out within a week. Buttery soft to the touch, they even come with huge pockets both front and back - which, let's be honest, are the most important part of any good pant. 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts in Island Red, $72; spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts in Indigo Ink, $72; spanx.com

Don't miss out on Spanx's summer styles this year, lest they sell out again in a flash as everyone starts shopping for the hotter days. Get the Sunshine Shorts starting at $68 below

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx 4-Inch Sunshine Shorts in Very Black, $68; spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx 6-Inch Sunshine Shorts in Sunkissed Navy, $68; spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx 10-Inch Sunshine Shorts in Sunkissed Navy, $68; spanx.com

