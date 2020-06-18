You’d Never Guess These Versatile Shorts Are from Spanx

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Although Spanx is known for its form-fitting shapewear and celeb-approved leggings, the brand’s latest launch is a little bit different. It just dropped a collection of non-shaping shorts that come in a variety of styles and are ideal for summer.

The Sunshine Shorts Collection includes breathable shorts available in three different lengths, from short four-inch seam options to longer Bermuda shorts. Each style features a bit of extra fabric in the back for more coverage and a waistband that rests right at the hips for a flattering fit. Their relaxed silhouette, pull-on design, and lightweight material also make them a great alternative to constricting jeans while offering a more put-together look than other casualwear, like workout shorts.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Sunshine Shorts 4”, $68; spanx.com

Not only are they cute, but the shorts are also extremely practical. They’re made of quick-drying fabric that’s chlorine and saltwater-resistant. Plus they’re UPF 50+, meaning they block 98 percent of UV rays from the sun, so you can wear them to the pool or the beach without a second thought.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Sunshine Shorts 6”, $68; spanx.com

Style them over a swimsuit for a polished cover-up or simply pair them with a t-shirt for a day outside or running errands. No matter what you do, the breathable shorts will keep you cool, comfortable, and safe from UV exposure.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Sunshine Shorts 10” Bermuda, $72; spanx.com

After you choose the length that’s right for you, you can also have your pick of patterns and prints. From playful camouflage to sophisticated etched lines, there are plenty of designs to choose from. Pay a visit to Spanx to stock up on the summer essentials today.