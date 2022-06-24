The Spanx Sale Section Is Overflowing with Steeply Discounted Styles, and It's All Thanks to This Promo Code

If you have yet to own the famous Spanx Bra-llelujah bra, now's the time to add one to your cart while it's under $35. It's easily one of the softest and most comfortable bras around thanks to its flexible hosiery material and stretchy straps that won't dig into your shoulders. Even Jennifer Garner is a fan of the best-seller! She once said she recommends it to all her friends, so it's got to be worth adding to your undergarments drawer.