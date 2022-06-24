The Spanx Sale Section Is Overflowing with Steeply Discounted Styles, and It's All Thanks to This Promo Code
If you were planning to wait until 4th of July weekend or Prime Day to do some shopping, Spanx might make you think again: The celeb-loved brand is offering some of its most impressive deals of the season.
For a limited time, you can score an extra 30 percent off everything in the Spanx sale section. You'll find best-selling leggings, celeb-loved bras, tummy-smoothing shapewear, non-jean jeans, and so much more for jaw-droppingly low prices. Simply enter the promo code SALE at checkout to get the additional discount.
There are more than 100 styles on super sale, so we've highlighted a few of our must-buys, along with some of the ones A-listers can't get enough of to help you get started.
Shop Spanx End of Season Sale Finds:
- Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra, $33.32 with code SALE (orig. $68)
- Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Cropped Leggings, $33.32 with code SALE (orig. $68)
- Spanx Printed Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra, $33.32 with code SALE (orig. $68)
- Spanx 14-Inch The Get Moving Skort, $35.28 with code SALE (orig. $72)
- Spanx 4-Inch Sunshine Shorts, $35.28 with code SALE (orig. $72)
- Spanx Stretch Twill Cargo Jogger, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128)
- Spanx The Perfect Pant in Ankle Piped Skinny, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128)
- Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans in Light Vintage Wash, $62.72 with code SALE (orig. $128)
If you have yet to own the famous Spanx Bra-llelujah bra, now's the time to add one to your cart while it's under $35. It's easily one of the softest and most comfortable bras around thanks to its flexible hosiery material and stretchy straps that won't dig into your shoulders. Even Jennifer Garner is a fan of the best-seller! She once said she recommends it to all her friends, so it's got to be worth adding to your undergarments drawer.
Speaking of celeb-loved styles, you can also snag this similar version of the Spanx pants that Oprah Winfrey loves for more than 50 percent off — they have the same skinny cut, but with stylish white piping down the side of each leg. The mogul once crowned the Perfect Black Pant one of her favorite things, and she even called to thank Spanx founder, Sara Blakely, for designing them. Mindy Kaling recently wore the same pair of trousers, too.
Some of our favorite deeply discounted finds include the Get Moving Skort that sold out just a few days after its launch, these cute patterned shorts that have UPF 50+ protection, and these stretchy jeans that look like regular ol' denim, but are way more comfortable. Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention these booty-sculpting Spanx leggings that you can score for just $33.
This Spanx sale ends on Monday, June 27 at midnight ET, but at these incredibly low prices, sizes are already quickly selling out. So we suggest adding those items you've been eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later.
Scroll down to shop the Spanx End of Season Sale before it's too late!
