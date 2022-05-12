Spanx Took 7 Years to Create These Game-Changing White Pants You Can't See Through
White pants are about as synonymous with summer as Uggs boots are with winter. But if you always avoided wearing the crisp bottoms in warm weather because you were worried about that wardrobe malfunction, you can finally rest easy. Spanx has a solution.
White pants are prone to stains, but they're also notorious for being see-through at times, a reason why some people avoid wearing them altogether. But that's where Spanx's just-launched Silver Lining Collection comes into play. In fact, it might just convince even the biggest white pants naysayers to give them another shot.
The new Silver Lining collection, which includes flare and straight-leg pants, plus two shorts of varying lengths, is here to solve all your biggest white pants worries. Each style is designed with the brand's innovative, patent-pending Silver Lining Technology that provides complete opacity, aka, they're non-see-through. As the brand puts it, the "silver lining technology offers never-before-seen (pun intended) opacity in your white bottoms." We're sold.
This silver lining technology isn't something the brand came up with overnight. In fact, it's actually been seven years in the making, and hundreds of prototypes were created until Spanx landed on these perfect white pants. All that to say, you can rest assured that they really are the best of the best.
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology, $148; spanx.com
In addition to that game-changing, never-see-through interior lining, the pants in this new collection are made with the brand's signature four-way stretch material that's comfortable and flattering. You'll also find functional pockets on every pant style, plus a pull-on design for easy wearing. Bonus: The bottoms are all machine washable, too, which is a good thing because though they're definitely not see-through, they're still stain-prone.
The kick flare and straight-leg pants will cost you $148, while both short styles are going for $98. Every silhouette is available in sizes XS to 3X and in regular, petite, and tall inseams. Shop the new collection today, for easy (and worry-free) white pants wearing all summer long.
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim-Straight Pants with Silver Lining Technology, $148; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 6" Shorts with Silver Lining Technology, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 4" Shorts with Silver Lining Technology, $98; spanx.com
- Spanx Took 7 Years to Create These Game-Changing White Pants You Can't See Through
- Mandy Moore Carried This Totally Sensible Tote Bag from an Oprah-Approved Brand Around NYC
- Deal Alert! A Cordless Vacuum That Shoppers Compare to Dyson Is 57% Off and Only $104 Thanks to an Amazon Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Are Grabbing This Comfy Exercise Dress with Shorts and Pockets While It's on Sale