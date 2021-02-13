Spanx Leggings, Bras, and Underwear Are Majorly Discounted Right Now — Including Oprah's Favorite Pants

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It's always a great time to treat yourself, but today is an especially great day to do so thanks to Spanx. If you browse the brand's sale section as often as we do, you may have noticed some exceptionally good deals on leggings, bras, and underwear this weekend. There are nearly 100 styles on sale!

Though Spanx isn't hosting a specific Presidents Day sale, we're using the holiday as our excuse to scoop up those now-on-sale styles that've been sitting in our carts. First, let's talk about Oprah Winfrey's favorite pants, dubbed the Perfect Black Pant. Right now, there are three different versions of them on sale: the cropped flare, tuxedo-style, and sequin tuxedo-style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Perfect Black Pant styles are all crafted from Spanx's signature smoothing, four-way stretch fabric to look like regular trousers but feel just as comfortable as leggings. Oprah literally called Spanx founder Sarah Blakely to thank her for designing them, so you just know they've got to be good.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, you can also score select colors and sizes of the Bra-llelujah Full-Coverage Bra that Jennifer Garner recommends to all her friends. And if you're looking to up your workout gear game, this supportive low-impact burgundy sports bra matches these metallic Booty Boost leggings — both of which, you can get for 30 percent off. By purchasing them together, you'd be getting a really cute matching workout set for the regular price of the leggings.

These deals have no expiration date, meaning they're here until they sell out (which is likely to happen soon considering their amazing prices). We suggest adding them to your bag ASAP!

If you've been looking for a reason to treat yourself to some Spanx pieces, this is it. So go ahead and get yourself those Oprah-approved pants or that Garner-loved bra you've been wanting — you deserve them!

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight, $103.99 (orig. $148); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Low Impact Sports Bra, $33.99 (orig. $48); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage Bra, $47.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Thong, $10.99 (orig. $22); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $89.99 (orig. $128); spanx.com