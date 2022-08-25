The Spanx Sale Section Just Got Even Better Thanks to These Cute New Additions That Are Selling Out Quickly

What's better than a Spanx sale? An even bigger Spanx sale, that's what!

The brand worn by Hollywood A-listers and women around the world alike just slashed prices on tons of new styles ahead of Labor Day weekend. Its sale section was already teeming with amazing finds, and though Spanx quietly added these new pieces to it, they're definitely worth shouting to the rooftops about.

With a fresh set of discounted items, sizes are already starting to go quickly. So we've rounded up some of our favorites you absolutely must add to your cart before they're gone.

Shop New Spanx Sale Styles:

If you have yet to own any Spanx leggings, now's a good time to see what all the hype is about. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner all own at least one pair, and Chrissy Teigen even raved on Twitter that she was living in hers during lockdown. This black pair that's now only $77 has the built-in smoothing magic that Spanx is known for, plus it has side pockets deep enough to store a smartphone.

Though sweltering summer temperatures are slowly slipping away, this is a great opportunity to stock up on warm-weather staples for next year, like the best-selling Twill Shorts. They're made from a buttery-soft fabric with four-way stretch and have a relaxed fit that sits comfortably at your natural waistline. Given their history of selling out, the shorts are bound to do so again now that they're under $60.

Speaking of items that have sold out previously, the brand's popular tennis skirt just got marked down, too — you can now snag it for 30 percent off. It continues to be a popular pick, which is why sizes are already low in stock.

With deals this good, we have a feeling these Spanx styles won't be in stock for much longer — so start adding your favorites to your cart ASAP!

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts 6-Inches, $54.60 (orig. $78); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Top, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort 14-Inches, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings, $77 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

