The Spanx Sale Section Is Secretly Filled with So Many Good End-of-the-Year Deals

Including a sparkly version of one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite pants
By Alex Warner December 30, 2021 07:00 PM
The phrase "Spanx sale" is like music to our ears. The celeb-loved brand might not be offering any after-Christmas specials, but we'll let you in on a little secret: Its everyday sale section is overflowing with tons of steeply discounted styles

How can we be sure? As shopping editors, we're pretty much always keeping tabs on Spanx's website, looking for the latest and greatest launches and for best-sellers to enter the sale section. And let's just say, the savings right now are way too good not to take advantage of. 

There are more than 100 Spanx styles marked down, including leggings, bras, shapewear, and more. Since we're in full-on "treat yourself" mode right now going into a new year, we've curated a list of the pieces you absolutely need to add to your cart before they sell out.

Our first must-buy is this festive version of the Perfect Black Pant that Oprah Winfrey has been wearing for years. Made from the same four-way stretchy fabric as the originals, they're arguably the chicest pair from the Perfect Pant collection with a sleek, skinny cut and sequin tuxedo stripes down the side of each leg. You can grab them for 30 percent off, but you'll want to hurry because sizes are going quickly. 

For the record, no one does faux leather leggings quite like Spanx, which is why you should grab this sporty version of them while they're $33 off. The original pair was crowned one of the most-loved products on the Internet, a huge feat considering there are billions of fashion items to choose from. So you know they've got to be good!    

There's no denying that Spanx leggings are some of the best-selling among customers and celebrities. So, if you don't own a pair, now's the perfect time to see what all the hype is about. Nab this pretty, marble print version of the Booty Boost leggings that celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner love for under $70. While you're at it, save $30 on the soft and cozy velvet leggings that are selling like hotcakes right now. 

A few of our other faves include this medium-impact longline sports bra for less than $50 and this long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit for $26 off. See, we told you the deals were good. There's no Spanx promo code required to get these discounts, so simply add the pieces you want to your cart and checkout. Oh, and did we mention there's free shipping on all U.S. orders right now? 

Go ahead and treat yourself to something from Spanx's sale section for the new year!  

