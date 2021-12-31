The Spanx Sale Section Is Secretly Filled with So Many Good End-of-the-Year Deals

There's no denying that Spanx leggings are some of the best-selling among customers and celebrities. So, if you don't own a pair, now's the perfect time to see what all the hype is about. Nab this pretty, marble print version of the Booty Boost leggings that celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner love for under $70. While you're at it, save $30 on the soft and cozy velvet leggings that are selling like hotcakes right now.