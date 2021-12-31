The Spanx Sale Section Is Secretly Filled with So Many Good End-of-the-Year Deals
The phrase "Spanx sale" is like music to our ears. The celeb-loved brand might not be offering any after-Christmas specials, but we'll let you in on a little secret: Its everyday sale section is overflowing with tons of steeply discounted styles.
How can we be sure? As shopping editors, we're pretty much always keeping tabs on Spanx's website, looking for the latest and greatest launches and for best-sellers to enter the sale section. And let's just say, the savings right now are way too good not to take advantage of.
There are more than 100 Spanx styles marked down, including leggings, bras, shapewear, and more. Since we're in full-on "treat yourself" mode right now going into a new year, we've curated a list of the pieces you absolutely need to add to your cart before they sell out.
Our first must-buy is this festive version of the Perfect Black Pant that Oprah Winfrey has been wearing for years. Made from the same four-way stretchy fabric as the originals, they're arguably the chicest pair from the Perfect Pant collection with a sleek, skinny cut and sequin tuxedo stripes down the side of each leg. You can grab them for 30 percent off, but you'll want to hurry because sizes are going quickly.
Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny, $103.99 (orig. $148); spanx.com
For the record, no one does faux leather leggings quite like Spanx, which is why you should grab this sporty version of them while they're $33 off. The original pair was crowned one of the most-loved products on the Internet, a huge feat considering there are billions of fashion items to choose from. So you know they've got to be good!
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $77 (orig. $110); spanx.com
There's no denying that Spanx leggings are some of the best-selling among customers and celebrities. So, if you don't own a pair, now's the perfect time to see what all the hype is about. Nab this pretty, marble print version of the Booty Boost leggings that celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner love for under $70. While you're at it, save $30 on the soft and cozy velvet leggings that are selling like hotcakes right now.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Marbled 7/8 Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com
A few of our other faves include this medium-impact longline sports bra for less than $50 and this long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit for $26 off. See, we told you the deals were good. There's no Spanx promo code required to get these discounts, so simply add the pieces you want to your cart and checkout. Oh, and did we mention there's free shipping on all U.S. orders right now?
Go ahead and treat yourself to something from Spanx's sale section for the new year!
Buy It! Spanx Velvet Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Active 7/8 Leggings, $68.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra, $47.60 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Spanx Sale Section Is Secretly Filled with So Many Good End-of-the-Year Deals
- Jennifer Garner Makes a Case for Knee-High Patterned Socks in This Cozy At-Home Look
- One Tube of This Mascara with Nearly 300,000 Five-Star Reviews Sells Every 5 Seconds
- The Key to Margot Robbie's Signature Red Carpet Glam Is This Unexpected Beauty Product