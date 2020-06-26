Spanx’s Push-Up Bra Is So Comfy, It’s Named After Pillows — and It’s 50% Off Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The quarrels around bras are never ending. “It’s too constricting,” “there’s not enough support,” and “it’s not shaping enough” are just a few common bra complaints. While it may seem nearly impossible to find one that checks all the boxes, particularly in the realm of comfort, shaping, and support, shapewear brand Spanx is here to prove it is possible — and on a budget, at that.

The latest Spanx Flash Sale means 50 percent off its best-selling Pillow Cup bras for 24 hours only. From the name alone, you can probably tell this is one extremely comfy bra — it has the term “pillow” in it, after all — and offers that same comfort, softness, and support for your breasts as a pillow does for your head.

The smartly designed ultra-soft Pillow Cup bra comes in two styles, a push-up option for anyone who likes a bit of extra lift and a full-coverage style that’s great for everyday wear. Both feature game-changing 3D technology in the cups that comfortably shapes and supports, straps that are adjustable and dig-free, and a unique underwire channel that promises poke-free wear. So yeah, every facet has been thought through to make it the best it can be.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Pillow Cup Signature Push Up Plunge Bra, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

The Pillow Cup bra usually retails for $68, but during Spanx’s latest flash sale, you can scoop up the Very Black and the Soft Nude colors for just $34. The versatile hues are certainly among the most popular, so if you’re looking for a no-show bra to wear underneath your white tank top, you’ll definitely want to consider them.

As an added bonus, Spanx also slashed the prices of its best-selling no-show underwear in half. Every style in the brand’s signature Undie-tectable range is going for just $12 a pop instead of the usual $24, which means now is the best time to replenish your undie collection.

Shop Spanx’s best-selling bras and no-show panties on super sale below. Reminder: The deal is only good until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Image zoom Spanx

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Undie-tectable Lace Thong, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Undie-tectable Lace Cheeky Panty, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com