Spanx’s Push-Up Bra Is So Comfy, It’s Named After Pillows — and It’s 50% Off Today
The brand’s best-selling no-show underwear is only $12 right now, too
The quarrels around bras are never ending. “It’s too constricting,” “there’s not enough support,” and “it’s not shaping enough” are just a few common bra complaints. While it may seem nearly impossible to find one that checks all the boxes, particularly in the realm of comfort, shaping, and support, shapewear brand Spanx is here to prove it is possible — and on a budget, at that.
The latest Spanx Flash Sale means 50 percent off its best-selling Pillow Cup bras for 24 hours only. From the name alone, you can probably tell this is one extremely comfy bra — it has the term “pillow” in it, after all — and offers that same comfort, softness, and support for your breasts as a pillow does for your head.
The smartly designed ultra-soft Pillow Cup bra comes in two styles, a push-up option for anyone who likes a bit of extra lift and a full-coverage style that’s great for everyday wear. Both feature game-changing 3D technology in the cups that comfortably shapes and supports, straps that are adjustable and dig-free, and a unique underwire channel that promises poke-free wear. So yeah, every facet has been thought through to make it the best it can be.
Buy It! Pillow Cup Signature Push Up Plunge Bra, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com
The Pillow Cup bra usually retails for $68, but during Spanx’s latest flash sale, you can scoop up the Very Black and the Soft Nude colors for just $34. The versatile hues are certainly among the most popular, so if you’re looking for a no-show bra to wear underneath your white tank top, you’ll definitely want to consider them.
As an added bonus, Spanx also slashed the prices of its best-selling no-show underwear in half. Every style in the brand’s signature Undie-tectable range is going for just $12 a pop instead of the usual $24, which means now is the best time to replenish your undie collection.
Shop Spanx’s best-selling bras and no-show panties on super sale below. Reminder: The deal is only good until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight.
Buy It! Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Buy It! Undie-tectable Thong, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com
Buy It! Undie-tectable Brief, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com
Buy It! Undie-tectable Lace Thong, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com
Buy It! Undie-tectable Lace Cheeky Panty, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.