Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Just Got the Comfiest Makeover — and You Can Already Get a Pair on Sale

Made from the same stretchy and smoothing ponte fabric as the originals, the joggers have cuffed legs that offer a relaxed yet polished fit. They feature a natural waist cut with Spanx's signature tummy shaping panel, along with functional front and back pockets. Essentially, they're designed to look like a regular pair of trousers you can wear to the office, but they secretly feel like your favorite comfy sweatpants. Now that's what we call perfect!