Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Just Got the Comfiest Makeover — and You Can Already Get a Pair on Sale

It's no secret that Oprah Winfrey has been a longtime fan of Spanx. The mogul has included styles from the brand on two of her iconic Favorite Things lists — first it was the original footless body-shaping pantyhose in 2000, then it was the Perfect Pant in 2019. In fact, she loves the brand so much, she recently became an investor.
Its sleek black trousers have become a hit with customers ever since Oprah spotlighted them, which is why Spanx continues to create new iterations. And the latest style in the Perfect collection might be the comfiest one yet: Introducing The Perfect Pant Jogger.
Made from the same stretchy and smoothing ponte fabric as the originals, the joggers have cuffed legs that offer a relaxed yet polished fit. They feature a natural waist cut with Spanx's signature tummy shaping panel, along with functional front and back pockets. Essentially, they're designed to look like a regular pair of trousers you can wear to the office, but they secretly feel like your favorite comfy sweatpants. Now that's what we call perfect!
One of the best parts about the versatile Spanx joggers is that they're suitable for practically any occasion. Style them with a pair of heels and a blazer for an elevated ensemble or throw them on with a pair of sneakers and a chunky sweater for a more casual look.
The brand also released the joggers in a pretty satin material that would be a festive holiday party pick. Both pairs are available in sizes XS to 3X, and you can already get them on sale! Spanx extended its Cyber Monday sale, which means you can still get 20 percent off everything on its website — no promo code required.
These deals end at 11:59 p.m. ET tonight, so grab a pair of the new Spanx joggers before they go back to full price tomorrow!
