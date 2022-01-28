The Latest Addition to Spanx's Oprah-Loved Pants Collection Is Already One of Its Best-Sellers
Oprah Winfrey is like Queen Midas. But rather than turning everything she touches (or recommends) into gold, she turns it to sold, because we instantly want to buy it all. And we're not the only ones. Ever since the mogul included the Spanx Perfect Pant collection on her Favorite Things list in 2019, they've been a hit. In fact, the company keeps releasing new and trendy versions of the sleek trousers — and Spanx's latest (and arguably comfiest) rendition has become a customer favorite.
According to the brand, the Perfect Pant joggers have been one of its top-selling products so far this year. While we're only one month into 2022, that's a pretty big deal considering the pants just launched in November. This is also a pretty tough feat since Spanx is perhaps best-known around the internet for its bras, shapewear, and leggings.
Though Oprah has yet to profess her love for the new joggers, it's easy to see why they've become a must-have style for customers. They're essentially designed to look like an elevated version of your favorite sweatpants, making them wearable for every occasion.
They also feature all the same bells and whistles that make the other pants from the collection, well, perfect, including the buttery soft ponte fabric and Spanx's signature tummy shaping panel built into the elastic waistband. But what makes them stand out from the others is their cuffed ankle hems that offer a relaxed but polished fit. Oh yeah, and they have functional front and back pockets. The DREAM!
You could easily dress them up with a blazer and pointed-toe heels for the office, or make them casual with a denim jacket and pair of sneakers. It's pretty clear why so many people are rushing to Spanx to get a pair — so obviously, you should treat yourself, too!
The Perfect joggers are available for $128 in sizes XS to 3X, which are all still in stock at the time of writing. Since they've become a favorite of shoppers, we imagine they could start selling out soon. Scroll down to shop a pair of Spanx Perfect joggers from the Oprah-approved collection before they're gone.
Buy It! Spanx Perfect Pant Jogger, $128; spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Latest Addition to Spanx's Oprah-Loved Pants Collection Is Already One of Its Best-Sellers
- Amazon Dropped 300+ Cordless Vacuum Deals This Week — and These 12 Can't-Miss Picks Are Up to 40% Off
- These Goose-Feather Pillows Are 'Heavenly'— and They're on Sale for Less Than $50
- Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Both Use This Dog Harness That's Now Just $13 at Amazon