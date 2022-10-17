It's no secret that Spanx is loved by women everywhere.

It's a brand created by women for women, many of whom appreciate the smoothing benefits of each and every item. Though its designs started with bras and panties, now it's a full blown fashion line — essentially, Spanx carries every staple your wardrobe is missing and it's thanks to one collection in particular.

The Perfect Collection is composed of pants, dresses, and other closet essentials. In true Spanx fashion, every item is versatile, comfortable, machine-washable, and flattering (as the name implies, they're, ahem, perfect). After all, why else would Oprah Winfrey herself have included the Spanx pants from the collection on her list of Favorite Things?

And to really sweeten the deal, Spanx just added two new must-have styles: The Perfect Blazer and the Perfect Jumpsuit. Both pieces are made from the brand's signature smoothing premium ponte fabric (just like Oprah's favorite bottoms).

The Perfect Blazer comes in black or navy, both of which are good neutral pairing pieces. It has a relaxed fit that's key for layering, plus two functional front pockets to store small items. As the product description reads, the blazer has a "got ya covered" length that falls beneath your bum.

You can team it with trousers and a tucked T-shirt for a more office-ready look or wear it over a slip dress for a night out. Pro tip: If you want a snugger fit, be sure to size down.

The Perfect Jumpsuit, on the other hand, comes in one color: classic black. It features hidden core-shaping technology and is fitted through the hip and mid-thigh for a curve-hugging effect. The full-length flare cut not only elongates your legs, but it's also ideal for pairing with heels.

The wide shoulder straps provide enough coverage for your bra, and the V-neckline gives it a clean, tailored look. To style, just add shoes and jewelry and you're ready to go. Bonus: You can personalize the fit even more by choosing from regular, petite, or tall for your inseam.

Both styles are available in sizes XS to 3X, and are priced at $228 for the jumpsuit and $248 for the blazer, which is a tad pricier than other items from the brand. However, you can feel confident investing in the pieces knowing they're built to be incredibly stretchy, comfortable, and are extremely flattering. Plus, they can be styled in a variety of ways, so they're worth shelling out the big bucks for.

Grab the newest additions to the Perfect collection before they sell out.

