The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Called Her ‘Favorite’ Just Got the Most Glamorous Makeover

What if we told you that it is possible to get the best of both worlds when it comes to your fanciest pants? That is, the pants exude the elegance of traditional trousers but are about as comfy as your favorite leggings. Now that sounds like the perfect pair of bottoms.

Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants are just that. They seamlessly fuse the sophistication of tried-and-true trousers with the comfort of leggings, earning the right to use “perfect” in their name. But the best thing about the brand’s Perfect Black Pants is that the styles included run the gamut: There’s a silhouette for every type of pants personality, with the boldest, glitziest one dropping just ahead of the holiday season.

Spanx’s latest addition to its Perfect Black Pants family, the Sequin Tuxedo Ankle, is made from the same smoothing, four-way-stretch fabric its fan base — which includes Oprah! — has come to know and love from its best-selling bottoms, as well as that signature pull-on design sans any bulky zippers or buttons that’s incredibly easy to slip into. But the newest drop includes one key difference that really makes the pants shine.

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pants Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny, $148; spanx.com

As the name suggests, the Perfect Black Pants Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny features a sequin side stripe that instantly ups the glam of the otherwise sleek, simple silhouette. What’s more, the additional glitz feels especially relevant as we near the holiday party season — even if the festivities will take place via Zoom this year. Pair the glam bottoms with everything from an equally glam top to a relaxed white tee and with sneakers to heels.