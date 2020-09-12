Oprah Once Deemed These ‘Perfect’ Black Pants Her Favorite — and They Just Got a Sleek Makeover

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Finding the perfect pair of black pants is just as much of a journey as finding the perfect bra: There’s lots of trial and error involved until you find a style that checks off all your criteria, whether your focus is on comfort, affordability, style, or a mix of the three. But when a pant style quite literally has the word “perfect” in its name, like the Oprah-approved Perfect Black Pants from Spanx, you can feel pretty darn confident that they’re going to fit like a glove.

But you didn’t just hear it from us: Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants are so good, in fact, that Oprah reportedly called Spanx founder Sara Blakely to personally applaud her for making such, well, perfect pants. Now that’s a major testament to the game-changing design and fit of the bottoms, if you ask us. And when you’ve mastered the formula for the perfect pair of pants, it only seems fitting to grow said collection, right? Right.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spanx’s ultra-comfy and figure-flattering four-piece Perfect Black Pant range just expanded with a new straight-leg style that’s about as sleek as it gets. Before this latest addition, there was a Hi-Rise Flare, an Ankle Skinny, an Ankle 4-Pocket, and the Cropped (which is currently on sale!). But the newest drop is arguably the chicest yet, thanks to its ultra-flattering straight-leg cut that looks as good with a pair of power pumps as it does with crisp white sneakers.

When looking for the perfect pair of black pants, a flattering style is key — and Spanx’s straight-leg black pants are that to a T. After all, the brand was originally known for its shapewear, so it’s no surprise that Spanx works its signature shaping magic into its non-shapewear pieces, too. Its newest black pant addition is made from an ultra-comfy four-way stretch fabric that smooths and slims, in addition to a shaping panel in the front. The cut also sits high on the waist for extra shaping power and is so easy to pull on and off (which really can’t be said about many trousers).

The new Straight-Leg Perfect Black Pant is available in a range of sizes, from an XS to an 3X, as well as petite, regular, and tall lengths. Talk about one size-inclusive pair of bottoms. So if you’ve been searching for a good pair of LBP, look no further than this latest Spanx addition. They’ll look put together but feel as buttery-soft and comfy as a pair of sweats. Talk about a win-win. Shop them below.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant in Slim Straight, $138; spanx.com