Spanx Just Dropped a Colorful Collection of Ultra-Flattering Pants and Shorts That Are Perfect for Summer

Of course, the OTG bottoms come in neutral hues, like black and navy, but the collection also features some of the boldest prints and most vibrant colors we've seen from Spanx, like this pretty coral terracotta and this red and purple zebra stripe. Shorts start at $88 a pair, while pants go for $128. All bottoms are available in sizes XS to 3X, and several let you choose your inseam length so you can find the best fit.