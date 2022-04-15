Spanx Just Dropped a Colorful Collection of Ultra-Flattering Pants and Shorts That Are Perfect for Summer
Spanx is slowly but surely on its way to taking over all your dresser drawers. The brand has not only been paving the way for shapewear since its inception in 2000, but it's also been mastering every other clothing category it enters thanks to its ultra-flattering and innovative designs, from booty-sculpting leggings to non-jean straight leg jeans to stylish swimsuits.
That's why when the Oprah Winfrey-backed company launches any new styles, loyal fans of the brand are eager to get their hands on them, and more often than not, they become instant best-sellers. Now, Spanx is bringing its magic to yet another set of styles you'll be excited to wear if you've got a busy summer ahead.
The On-the-Go collection offers a new array of classic pants and shorts made with all the brand's flattering details. There's the Ankle Slim Straight Pant, the Kick Flare Pant, and two pairs of shorts that are available in a 4-inch or 6-inch inseam.
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant, $128; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 4-Inch Shorts, $88; spanx.com
Crafted from a lightweight, two-way stretch cotton fabric, all of the new Spanx bottoms feature the brand's tummy-smoothing panel with buttonless front closures and functional back pockets. The OTG pants overall look reminds us a lot of the best-selling Perfect pants that Oprah included on her List of Favorite Things. But while the Perfect pant appears to be more like a work slack, the OTGs have a slightly slimmer silhouette and resemble more of denim style.
They're soft and stretchy and flattering — what more could you ask for? Whether you're attending a summer soiree, heading to a music festival, or jetting off on vacation, the versatile pants and shorts will be the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Of course, the OTG bottoms come in neutral hues, like black and navy, but the collection also features some of the boldest prints and most vibrant colors we've seen from Spanx, like this pretty coral terracotta and this red and purple zebra stripe. Shorts start at $88 a pair, while pants go for $128. All bottoms are available in sizes XS to 3X, and several let you choose your inseam length so you can find the best fit.
Like all new Spanx styles, these are sure to sell out soon. In fact, the brown zebra-patterned pants are already on their way out of stock, so we have no doubt the other OTG styles will follow suit.
Scroll down to shop your favorite Spanx pants and shorts from its new On-the-Go collection before they're gone.
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant, $128; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go 6-Inch Shorts, $88; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Printed Ankle Slim Straight Pant, $138; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Printed 6-Inch Shorts, $92; spanx.com
