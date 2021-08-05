The Ultra-Flattering Spanx Pants Oprah Raves About Are Majorly Discounted — but Not for Much Longer
Raise your hand if you love a good deal. Hopefully your hand is up, because we have exciting news: Spanx is price-matching all styles featured in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
That means all Spanx styles discounted during the department store's annual event are marked down to the same price on the brand's website. This is a big deal since sizes tend to sell out quickly during the massive Nordstrom sale, which is exactly what happened with the brand's customer-loved Get Moving Skort. During this limited-time Spanx sale, you can score up to 40 percent off some of the brand's best-selling styles, including a few celebrity favorites.
If you're headed back to the office soon, now's a really great time to invest in a pair of Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. They look like regular trousers but feel just as comfortable as leggings thanks to their smoothing, four-way stretch fabric. Oprah actually called Spanx founder Sara Blakely to thank her for making the style, aptly named the Perfect Pant. That's how good they are.
"They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," the mogul raved about the pants on her list of Favorite Things in 2019.
You can also snag a deal on the unlined version of the Spanx Bra-llelujah bra that Jennifer Garner recommends to all her friends in sizes XS to XL for just $32. Plus, the booty-lifting leggings that A-listers love are $33 off in all black and the newest blue marble pattern. The Spanx leggings are loved by stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian.
As for some of our personal favorites, we suggest scooping up the V-neck tank bodysuit for $22 off and the sweat-wicking skort that already sold out at Nordstrom for 32 percent off. And if you're a mom-to-be, the maternity version of the popular Spanx faux leather leggings are 34 percent off.
All sale prices are marked, so there's no need to enter a promo code at checkout. These deals end when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale wraps on Sunday, August 8 — which means there are just a few short days left to shop. Keep scrolling to take advantage of these savings while you still can!
Related Items
Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant, $84.90 (orig. $128); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, $31.90 (orig. $48); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx The Get Moving Skort, $47.90 (orig. $72); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself V-Neck Tank Bodysuit, $44.90 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Ultra-Flattering Spanx Pants Oprah Raves About Are Majorly Discounted — but Not for Much Longer
- This $37 Floral Maxi Dress Is So Flattering, Shoppers Say It Gives Them 'the Confidence of a Kardashian'
- Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Sheets You'll Ever Buy' — and Prices Start at Just $25
- Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Leggings Are Better Than High-End Brands — and They're 45% Off