Spanx’s Price-Matching Sale Has Celeb-Loved Styles for Up to 50% Off — Including Oprah's Favorite Pants

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It’s a good week to be a shopper. Not only has the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opened up to the public, but Spanx — the celebrity-loved brand behind some of the comfiest underwear, bras, and leggings you can find — also launched its own price-matching sale that includes best-sellers for up to 50 percent off. Prices start at just $16 for comfy briefs, shapewear, and even its popular faux-leather leggings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! The Perfect Black Pant in Ankle Backseam Skinny, $84.90 (orig. $128); spanx.com

And since the brand’s best-selling black faux leather leggings are discounted as well, now’s the perfect time to add a fall fashion touch to your closet as we gear up for September. The leggings, which are flattering and easy to pull on, can be paired with trench coats and light sweaters for a cozy look. If you prefer a pop of color to black leggings, they come in seven other shades (like olive green, burgundy, and bronze), which are also discounted.

There are so many great styles included in the markdowns, so to help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve rounded up the nine best deals from Spanx’s sale, below. Since the brand is price-matching Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can find most of the same deals available at Nordstrom, too. While the Spanx sale runs until August 30, we recommend snapping up your favorites fast — these best-sellers are bound to fly off shelves before then.

Image zoom Courtesy Spanx

Buy It! Faux Leather Leggings in Black, $64.90 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Bra-Llelujah! Lightly Lined Tank Bralette, $37.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Bra-Llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $44.90 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, $15.90 (orig. $24); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Thinstincts Mid-Thigh Short, $28.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Every.Wear Icon 7” Bike Short with Pocket, $44.90 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra, $37.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Low Impact Printed Sports Bra, $38.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com