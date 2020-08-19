Spanx’s Price-Matching Sale Has Celeb-Loved Styles for Up to 50% Off — Including Oprah's Favorite Pants
Shop now before sizes are gone
It’s a good week to be a shopper. Not only has the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opened up to the public, but Spanx — the celebrity-loved brand behind some of the comfiest underwear, bras, and leggings you can find — also launched its own price-matching sale that includes best-sellers for up to 50 percent off. Prices start at just $16 for comfy briefs, shapewear, and even its popular faux-leather leggings.
With 20 deals spanning multiple categories, Spanx’s limited-time sale includes the crème de la crème of its offerings. Shoppers can score the “booty boosting” leggings that count Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon as fans for just $65, and Padma Lakshmi’s high-waisted shaping shorts are marked down by 50 percent. Even the Oprah Winfrey-approved Perfect Black Pants, which the philanthropist and media mogul called one of her favorite things of 2019, are on sale for $43 off.
Buy It! The Perfect Black Pant in Ankle Backseam Skinny, $84.90 (orig. $128); spanx.com
Of course, we can’t shop Spanx without mentioning its ultra-soft bras. The brand’s beloved Bra-Lellujah Lightly Lined Tank Bralette and Full Coverage Bra, both of which are designed for maximum breathability with dig-free straps, are marked down to $38 and $45 respectively. And if you’re looking for something that will stay completely invisible under tight tops, Spanx’s Undie-tectable Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra and Push-up Plunge Bra are each only $34 right now.
RELATED: Celebs and Influencers Are Obsessed with This Brand Making Workout Clothes from Plastic Bottles
And since the brand’s best-selling black faux leather leggings are discounted as well, now’s the perfect time to add a fall fashion touch to your closet as we gear up for September. The leggings, which are flattering and easy to pull on, can be paired with trench coats and light sweaters for a cozy look. If you prefer a pop of color to black leggings, they come in seven other shades (like olive green, burgundy, and bronze), which are also discounted.
There are so many great styles included in the markdowns, so to help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve rounded up the nine best deals from Spanx’s sale, below. Since the brand is price-matching Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can find most of the same deals available at Nordstrom, too. While the Spanx sale runs until August 30, we recommend snapping up your favorites fast — these best-sellers are bound to fly off shelves before then.
Buy It! Faux Leather Leggings in Black, $64.90 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Bra-Llelujah! Lightly Lined Tank Bralette, $37.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com
Buy It! Bra-Llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $44.90 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Buy It! Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, $15.90 (orig. $24); spanx.com
Buy It! Thinstincts Mid-Thigh Short, $28.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com
Buy It! Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Every.Wear Icon 7” Bike Short with Pocket, $44.90 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Buy It! Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra, $37.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com
Buy It! Low Impact Printed Sports Bra, $38.90 (orig. $58); spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.