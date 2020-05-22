Spanx’s Best-Selling Comfy Jeans Are All 30% Off This Memorial Day Weekend

Spanx’s Memorial Day sale has finally landed. This weekend and this weekend only, the beloved leggings and shapewear brand is offering shoppers 30 percent off all denim. With prices starting at just $89, the sale is a perfect time to stock up on the classic closet staple.

Spanx jeans, which are best-sellers on its site, are made with the brand’s signature high coverage and shapewear design, making them some of the most comfortable pants on the market. If you dislike skinny jeans for how difficult they are to pull on, Spanx’s stretchy fabric makes it so easy to slip in and out — even on hot summer days.

Need a pair of black jeans? Spanx’s distressed black skinny jeans can be styled with a tucked-in tee for an easy summertime look. And if you’re itching to wear as much white as possible before Labor Day, you can score white skinnies from Spanx as well. While both are typically $128, you can now grab them (along with the gray or classic blue colorways) for less than $90.

Spanx’s markdowns aren’t the only Memorial Day sales happening this weekend, but they might be the best markdowns on comfy jeans we’ve seen yet. Shop Spanx’s denim sale below before it ends on Monday.

Buy It! Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Vintage Black, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Medium Wash, $89.60 (orig. $118); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans in White, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans in Light Vintage Wash, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Denim Skirt, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com