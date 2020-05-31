The Non-Boring Leggings Trend Jennifer Lopez Loves Is on Super Sale Today Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s no denying the power of classic black leggings. They’re versatile, they’re stylish, and most importantly, they’re comfortable. Black leggings are a wardrobe staple, but that doesn’t mean you can’t part ways with them every now and then. If you’ve been in search of a fresh pair, allow Jennifer Lopez, Emma Roberts, and Sienna Miller to inspire your next legging purchase.

All three celebs have sported the supremely comfy pants on the regular, and while each takes a styling approach that’s uniquely her own, we did spot one common thread (pun intended): They’ve all worn leopard-print leggings — and on multiple occasions. And right now, you can get in on this celeb-loved trend for less thanks to Spanx’s latest flash sale.

Spanx’s Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings are among the brand’s best-selling pieces — and for good reason. The stretchy, move-with-you bottoms are, as the name suggests, seamless, resulting in a super smooth silhouette that just looks so good. What’s more, they’re made using the brand’s signature shaping fabric (a twill knit that’s thick, durable, and opaque) and feature a double-layer waistband for added tummy control. Are these seamless leggings the perfect pants? (Sorry, Perfect Black Pant.)

Image zoom Courtesy Spanx

Buy It! Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings in Mini Leopard, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

The best-selling leggings come in a wide range of colors, but today only, you can snag the leopard-print version of the ultra-flattering bottoms for 50 percent off. They typically retail for $68, but you can grab them for $34 right now. Run, don’t walk to get a pair (or two) before they inevitably sell out, as has often been the case with Spanx’s flash sales.

If you prefer a neutral hue for wardrobe essentials, opt for the Indigo Leopard Leggings; if you want to go the classic route à la Lopez, Roberts, and Miller, go with the brown Mini Leopard option that’s a near-perfect replica of the styles they’ve worn.

Leggings are still among the most sought-after home attire, but nothing beats a stylish pair that offers exceptional comfort. You’ll look and feel your best when wearing the Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings — promise.

Shop the on-sale leggings below. Remember: The deal is only good until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

Image zoom Courtesy Spanx

Buy It! Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings in Indigo Leopard, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com